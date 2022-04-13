ANALYSIS: Aberdeen players will have no argument if the axe falls after bottom six shambles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Any Aberdeen player shown the Pittodrie exit at the end of the season can have no complaints after a disastrous campaign.

Veteran defender Andy Considine, who will leave in the summer, is the exception.

Having been out injured for nine months, Considine played no part in the slide into the bottom six.

Taking Considine’s offer of a new deal off the table was a bold move by manager Jim Goodwin. It showed he is not afraid to make big decisions in the bid to build his own team.

Whether letting the 35-year-old call time on almost two decades in the team is the right move will be known next season.

As a forgettable campaign fizzles out in the bottom six wasteland, the main interest for disillusioned fans will be seeing who will stay, and who will go.

When appointed manager in February, Jim Goodwin said he would give every player the chance to impress.

Seven games later, with just one victory, those players fighting for their futures have failed to deliver a compelling argument to stay.

Aberdeen had 90 minutes against Ross County to save the season – and couldn’t deliver.

Now some players will inevitably pay the price.

Attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ contract was terminated this week.

Signed last summer on a two-year deal, Emmanuel-Thomas netted just one goal in 24 appearances.

The Reds didn’t do enough to get three points in a ‘must-win’ against Ross County.

Aberdeen got what they deserved from this season… nothing.

And it must not happen again.

For the first time since 2013, the Dons are consigned to the embarrassment of playing out the season in the bottom half of the table.

The warning signs were there in the first half of the campaign long before the January transfer window.

Major reinforcements were clearly needed in the winter window to reignite a side that was struggling.

Crucially, another striker was required as both back up, and to operate alongside, Christian Ramirez.

That didn’t materialise and the Reds ultimately paid the price by failing to climb out of the bottom six.

Goodwin will oversee the summer rebuild of a squad that has woefully underperformed.

Aberdeen have both the budget and stature that demands not only top six, but European qualification as a minimum, each season.

The failure to achieve will have repercussions into next season as the Reds will now be denied the extra cash boost from European action.

Aberdeen’s season has been shocking and players will pay the price.

There have been exceptions – some players have performed well but were unable to stop the slide into the bottom six.

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson continues to impress and is a summer transfer target for Italian Serie A side Cagliari.

Summer signing Ramirez has netted 15 goals in all competitions. A decent return in any season.

A strong return in a team which has consistently struggled to create chances and provide the United States international with decent service.

Veteran Jonny Hayes, particularly in the second half of the campaign, has hit form.

Ross McCrorie has also been consistently strong at centre-back and recently midfield.

The emergence of teens Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron also injected some light into a dark season supporters will quickly consign to the bin.

However, this season is far from over yet.

The spectre of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle is still there, lurking in the background.

Aberdeen are six points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the play off spot.

The Reds must take control of their own destiny by registering wins against Livingston and Dundee in the first post-split games.

That will kill off any chance of being dragged into a relegation play-off dog fight.

If they lose those games – then the threat becomes very real.

End the barbarity of horse racing

Elle Est Belle, Discorama, Eclair Surf and Solwara One.

That is not a successful four-horse accumulator – but the shocking list of horses that died at Aintree last week.

The barbarity of horse racing must end now.

Discorama sustained an injury on the 13th fence in the Grand National that proved fatal.

Eclair Surf also suffered a fatal injury, during a heavy fall at the third fence, in the National.

At the Aintree meet, Solwara One also died, as did Elle Est Belle – who suffered a suspected heart attack whilst racing.

Last year two horses died at Aintree – The Long Mile and Houx Gris.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking this is isolated to Aintree and hurdle racing.

Horses die every week racing in Britain.

Since the turn of the year, 54 horses have died on race courses across the country.

In the last year, there have been 204 recorded horse deaths in races.

Since January 1, 2000, a heart-breaking 2,424 horses have perished.

These are innocent, defenseless animals who have suffered agonising, horrific deaths.

Horse racing is not a harmless sport. It is intrinsically cruel and fatal for many animals.

Is it worth the suffering and deaths for a day out at the races and a bet?

No – one death is too much.

With 54 horses dead already this year, it is time for change.

Vital money raised by Tartan Army

Football can be a force for good as the £500,000 raised at Scotland’s 1-1 friendly draw with Poland proved.

The Scottish FA and UNICEF confirmed that figure was raised.

A crowd of 39,090 attended fundraising match and, as well as a £10 donation per ticket, further donations were texted and submitted before, during and after the match.

The money raised will help UNICEF’s humanitarian response in Ukraine.

It is enough to establish four Blue Dot Centres, which are safe spaces along border crossings for those people fleeing into neighbouring countries.

These centres provide children and families with practical support and the chance for children to feel safe.

More than 5,000 children and their families are benefitting from each centre every day.