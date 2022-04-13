Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targets Ipswich Town keeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targets Ipswich Town keeper

By Sean Wallace
April 13, 2022, 9:46 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am
Vaclav Hladky in action during his time at St Mirren
Vaclav Hladky in action during his time at St Mirren

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is reportedly targeting a move for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Goodwin previously worked with the Czech Republic stopper at St Mirren.

The Dons boss is reportedly lining up a move for Hladky who has lost the No.1 spot at English League One Ipswich.

Hladky left St Mirren for Salford City in August 2020 and was named best keeper in League Two in his debut season.

The 31-year-old was also Salford City’s Player of the Year and was named in the League Two team of the year.

That led to a move to Ipswich Town last summer for an undisclosed fee where he was initially first choice keeper.

However Hladky lost his spot to Christian Walton following the arrival of new manager Kieran McKenna.

Hladky has not played for Ipswich since a 1-0 League One defeat of Wycombe Wanderers on December 29.

Vaclav Hladky during his time at St Mirren.

Goodwin had previously attempted to sign St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick on a pre-contract.

Hibs also made an approach to secure Alnwick, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but the St Mirren keeper is set to sign for Championship Cardiff City.

