Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targets Ipswich Town keeper

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is reportedly targeting a move for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Goodwin previously worked with the Czech Republic stopper at St Mirren.

The Dons boss is reportedly lining up a move for Hladky who has lost the No.1 spot at English League One Ipswich.

Hladky left St Mirren for Salford City in August 2020 and was named best keeper in League Two in his debut season.

Golden Glove 🧤

24 clean sheets 🧼

Team of the Season ✅ What a fantastic campaign for @VaclavHladky! #WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/jhLkhYhxq5 — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) May 8, 2021

The 31-year-old was also Salford City’s Player of the Year and was named in the League Two team of the year.

That led to a move to Ipswich Town last summer for an undisclosed fee where he was initially first choice keeper.

However Hladky lost his spot to Christian Walton following the arrival of new manager Kieran McKenna.

Hladky has not played for Ipswich since a 1-0 League One defeat of Wycombe Wanderers on December 29.

Goodwin had previously attempted to sign St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick on a pre-contract.

Hibs also made an approach to secure Alnwick, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but the St Mirren keeper is set to sign for Championship Cardiff City.