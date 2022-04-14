Boss Jim Goodwin has confidence in Aberdeen’s ‘great recruitment department’ ahead of summer rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen FC

Boss Jim Goodwin has confidence in Aberdeen’s ‘great recruitment department’ ahead of summer rebuild

By Sean Wallace
April 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 14, 2022, 8:38 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is confident he can deliver strong signings with his recruitment team.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is confident he can deliver strong signings with his recruitment team.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is confident the club’s “great recruitment department” will help him build a strong squad this summer.

Aberdeen will play out the season in the Premiership bottom six for the first time since 2013.

In the bid to get the Reds back on track Goodwin will oversee a summer transfer window rebuild.

The Reds boss has targeted a summer swoop for St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

Contracted until summer 2023, it would take a six figure sum to land Dunne from Goodwin’s former club.

Goodwin is also understood to be keen on Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, who is currently on-loan at St Mirren, is also on Goodwin’s radar.

Ronan, 24, is set to return to parent club Wolves at the end of the season.

Aberdeen appointed Darren Mowbray as head of recruitment in July last year.

Mowbray had been a senior member of English Premier League Burnley’s European and domestic recruitment set-up.

Goodwin insists he, Mowbray and the recruitment team have identified “really good targets” to bolster his squad.

He points to January signing Vicente Besuijen as proof of the good work already done by Mowbray and his recruitment team.

Winger Besuijen, 20, has made a positive impact since arriving on a four-and-a-half year deal from Dutch second tier ADO Den Haag.

Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 to the Dons against Hibs.

Goodwin said: “We have a great recruitment department here.

“Vicente Besuijen is a product of that and we have identified some really good targets to come in the summer.

“We’re talking to a lot of people at the moment to try and strengthen the squad for next season.

“I have a budget I need to manage.

“I think the players we have identified will add quality to the squad next season.”

Ipswich Town keeper no longer No.1

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of clubs to land Besuijen who was contracted to ADO Den Haag until summer 2023.

A former Ajax and Roma youth player, the winger made 30 appearances in the Dutch top-flight last season, scoring once.

Planning for a summer rebuild Goodwin had hoped to secure St Mirren keeper Jak Alnwick on a pre-contract.

Alnwick’s deal with the Buddies, Goodwin’s former club, expires at the end of the season.

Hibs are also keen on Alnwick but the 28-year-old looks set to sign with Championship Cardiff City.

It is understood Goodwin has now turned his attention to Ipswich keeper Hladky who he also previously managed at St Mirren.

Vaclav Hladky in action during his time at St Mirren

Hladky left the Paisley club for Salford City in August 2020 and was named best keeper in League Two in his debut season.

The 31-year-old was also Salford’s Player of the Year and was named in the League Two Team of the Year.

That led to a transfer to Ipswich Town last summer for an undisclosed fee.

Hladky was first choice at Portman Road for the first half of this season.

However he lost his spot to Christian Walton following the arrival of new manager Kieran McKenna.

Hladky has not played for Ipswich since a 1-0 League One defeat of Wycombe Wanderers on December 29.

Rebuild starts with players exiting

Goodwin has already begun his overhaul by terminating the contracts of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Mikey Devlin.

Striker Emmanuel-Thomas was contracted until summer 2023.

Scotland international Devlin had a short term deal until the end of the season.

Devlin had not played all season due to long term injury.

A contract offer to long serving defender Andy Considine was withdrawn after talks broke down.

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine warming up ahead of the 1-0 loss to Ross County.

Scotland international Considine will leave the club at the end of the season.

Goodwin said: “All I can say to the supporters is that every decision I make will be in the best interest of the club.

“Time will tell whether those decisions are right or wrong.”

