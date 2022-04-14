Aberdeen Women to play Rangers at Ibrox in SWPL 1 clash By Sophie Goodwin April 14, 2022, 3:23 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 5:11 pm Aberdeen Women will play Rangers at Ibrox on the 24th April. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen Women will play Rangers at Ibrox next weekend, which will be the first competitive fixture that the Glasgow side have played at the club stadium. The last SWPL 1 meeting between the two teams was another historic occasion, as the Dons welcomed Rangers to Pittodrie for their first-ever game at the stadium last month. Almost 2,000 fans watched on from the Main Stand that evening as Aberdeen impressed, but fell to a 2-0 defeat. Aberdeen Women had the full support of Pittodrie when they played against Rangers. The clash at Ibrox is another sign of growth in the women’s game, as several other club stadiums have hosted their women’s team already this term. It will be the fourth and final time that the Dons play Rangers this season, having met them twice already in the league and once in the league cup. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel apologises to Conor Gallagher Rising Aberdeen star Connor Barron aims to repay manager’s faith The day Scotland great Jim Baxter toyed with England and became King of the World Giovanni van Bronckhorst proud of Rangers after their extra-time win over Braga