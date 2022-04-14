Aberdeen Women to play Rangers at Ibrox in SWPL 1 clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women will play Rangers at Ibrox next weekend, which will be the first competitive fixture that the Glasgow side have played at the club stadium.

The last SWPL 1 meeting between the two teams was another historic occasion, as the Dons welcomed Rangers to Pittodrie for their first-ever game at the stadium last month.

Almost 2,000 fans watched on from the Main Stand that evening as Aberdeen impressed, but fell to a 2-0 defeat.

The clash at Ibrox is another sign of growth in the women’s game, as several other club stadiums have hosted their women’s team already this term.

It will be the fourth and final time that the Dons play Rangers this season, having met them twice already in the league and once in the league cup.