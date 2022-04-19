Duncan Shearer: Should Aberdeen cash-in on one of their prized assets?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’m beginning to wonder if this will be the summer where Aberdeen look to cash in on one of their prized assets.

Liverpool have become the latest club to be linked with teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay, who has been the big success story in an otherwise forgettable season for the Dons.

With Lewis Ferguson continually linked with a move away from Pittodrie, too, it will be interesting to see whether both players start next season with the Dons.

It looks to me much will depend on how deep chairman Dave Cormack and his fellow board members’ pockets are.

The decision not to offer new deals to Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin frees up wages for Jim Goodwin’s budget.

But dispersing with the services of Scott Brown and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas will have been costly. They were two big earners at the club, who had another year remaining on their contracts.

When players are under contract and you don’t see them as being part of your future plans, moving them on is not an easy task.

You need to find money to pay them up – and you still need to have money to replace them.

It doesn’t take a genius to see all signs are pointing to an extensive rebuild at the Dons this summer.

An extensive rebuild a year ago has not brought the progress expected at the club, which is why it should not come as a surprise to see the plan being ripped up and a new one being put in place.

How Ramsay and Ferguson figure into that plan, however, remains unclear.

Both have been linked with Italy in recent months, while several English Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on the right-back Ramsay.

Ramsay needs to think long and hard about his future

It might be lucrative for the Dons, but – if I was Ramsay – I’d think long and hard before making the jump to Anfield if the chance came my way.

At best he would be a squad player as there is no chance he is going to take Trent Alexander-Arnold’s place in the first team.

The more likely scenario would be a loan move or a spell with the club’s under-23 side.

If we were two or three years down the line and Ramsay was a regular fixture in the Aberdeen team with 100 games under his belt, I’d say go for it. But right now he is still learning his trade at Pittodrie.

I would imagine such a move, if it did happen, would have clauses all over the place with the Dons receiving some money upfront and other payments made dependent on appearances.

That is a potentially long time to wait for money which may never come their way.

We will see soon enough whether this is speculation or indeed a big offer comes Aberdeen’s way, but right now the Dons should be focused on finding some sort of momentum in their remaining games.

Aberdeen have five matches left in the bottom six.

It’s not where they want to be, but all five games are winnable and the Dons should be looking to be best of the rest.

Historic European spot beckons for Ross County

I hope Ross County can seize their chance to make history by claiming a place in Europe for the first time in their history.

Hearts’ 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hibs on Saturday means fifth place in the Scottish Premiership will be good enough to clinch a place in the UEFA Conference League next season.

With just a point separating third placed Dundee United from County, who are fifth, and sixth-placed Motherwell, it is all to play for in the final five games of the campaign.

I know Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor and the friendly rivalry his club has had with Caley Thistle since the two clubs joined the league remains as vibrant today as it has ever been.

When Caley Thistle won promotion, County emulated them. When Caley Jags won the Scottish Cup, the Staggies followed suit by winning the League Cup.

Inverness have played in Europe and now it is within County’s grasp.

What a great incentive for everyone at the club to cap what has already been a hugely successful season by nicking one of the two spots on offer.

There is a huge feeling of excitement around the club just now and I don’t think County will be fearing any of the teams in the top half of the table.

Their excellent home record will be put to the test by league leaders Celtic on Sunday, but Malky Mackay and his players will not be fearful.

There’s a buzz about the club and I hope the fans will come out in force to roar their team on in their push for Europe.

Caley Thistle back in form at just the right time

Caley Thistle are timing their return to form perfectly after booking their play-off place with a terrific 2-1 win against Championship leaders Kilmarnock on Friday.

Billy Dodds’ side showed great character to come back from the loss of the first goal to beat Derek McInnes’ side in Inverness to continue their recent resurgence.

The win ensures Inverness are in the play-offs and victory at Queen of the South tonight will ensure home advantage for Caley Thistle in the second leg of the quarter-final.

If I was a Caley Thistle fan, I’d be hoping Raith Rovers can pip Partick to fourth spot in the remaining games for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Caley Thistle’s record against Raith is fantastic, as they have suffered one penalty shoot-out defeat to Rovers in the last 27 matches.

Secondly, nobody wants to be playing on that dreadful surface at Firhill at this point.