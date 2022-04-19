Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay must block out Liverpool speculation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay must try to put all thoughts about Liverpool to the back of his mind.

The focus for the 18-year-old must remain on playing well for Aberdeen.

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool are the latest club to be linked to Scotland Under-21 international right-back Ramsay.

Being on the radar of one of the world’s biggest clubs is testament to Ramsay’s talent and the extent of his explosive breakthrough this season.

Ramsay was at the centre of an intense level of speculation during the January transfer window with a host of top clubs linked to him.

Being under the spotlight at such a young age can be difficult and become a heavy burden to shoulder.

Ramsay’s form dipped briefly around that time and it was probably due to all the speculation regarding his future.

However, he is back on form again and showing why he is on the radar of top clubs.

Italian Serie A club Bologna wanted to sign him in January and he was also linked with a number of English Premier League outfits.

Being linked with so many clubs may have weighed heavily on Ramsay’s thoughts during the winter window. It is a lot to deal with.

Now the speculation is ramping up again and the challenge for Ramsay is to block that out and keep impressing for the Dons.

Starring for Aberdeen is what got him in this situation, one that every young player dreams of.

Aberdeen’s challenge, if a move for Ramsay happens, is to get the right financial remuneration to invest into the youth academy to ensure more players follow.

Ramsay is a product of a youth system that has consistently proven it can develop quality players of international level.

In recent years, the club’s youth system has produced established Scotland internationals in Scott McKenna, Ryan Jack and Ryan Fraser.

They were all young boys that also had to deal with development, speculation and then moving on.

Ryan Fraser was the closest in age to Ramsay when he moved at age 18 to then-League One Bournemouth in 2013.

However, with Liverpool, we are talking about a different level of club interested in Ramsay.

I’m sure Ramsay’s parents will be giving him sound advice and his agent will be working hard for him as well.

If a move to Liverpool were to happen, Ramsay wouldn’t be transferring to a club where there is no support.

Andrew Robertson is a fine example of what can happen to a young full-back at Liverpool.

The Scotland captain has developed into a world-class player at Anfield.

The teen would be able to lean on Robertson, who I’m sure would help nurture him.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is a mouthwatering prospect for Ramsay.

If it happens we can only wish him all the best and hope it works out for him.

Even if a transfer to the six-time Champions of Europe happens there would still be a long road for Ramsay.

He would have to measure himself against some of the best players in the world – which is a huge challenge.

However, having the chance to embrace that challenge is what every young player dreams of.

Ramsay’s emergence is testament to the youth development programme at Aberdeen that continues to produce talented players.

History tells us normally two or three come through the academy at a specific time.

It is unusual to see just one emerge as the young players tend to feed off each other.

Another teenager, Connor Barron, has been very impressive since breaking into the first team in recent months.

Aberdeen’s youth development took a huge step forward in terms of facilities with the opening of Cormack Park.

That investment in the training facility is paying off.

It is important to invest in youth and the hope is that you develop players to participate in the first team.

Then, eventually, if good enough, a player that can move on for a large transfer fee.

No relegation play-off fears for Dons

I don’t think Aberdeen will be dragged into a relegation play-off battle with St Johnstone.

The Dons are good enough to make sure that doesn’t happen.

One victory in the post-split fixtures should be enough to ensure there is no chance of being hauled into a scrap with 11th-placed Saints.

Aberdeen begin the post-split games with back-to-back home fixtures against Livingston and Dundee.

It will be difficult to get the supporters excited about seeing out the season in the bottom six.

Crowds have been good this season and the supporters have given their backing to the team in a tough campaign.

However, it is difficult to ask fans to turn up for bottom six fixtures.

The bottom of the table is not where Aberdeen should be.

The squad, budget and support are of a size that demands top six football.

All that remains is for Aberdeen to try to finish the season with a level of performance that will give fans hope for the next campaign.

The season is effectively over for the Dons and it is now a case of seeing it out and trying to finish with some victories.

It has not only been Aberdeen’s Premiership form that has been disappointing.

They also under-performed in the cup competitions.

If a team is struggling in the league, an extended involvement in the cups can galvanise the supporters and keep the season going.

Exiting both cup competitions so early this season was a major blow.

When you add that to bottom six football, it is a season supporters will want to forget quickly.

Manager Jim Goodwin has to make the changes in the summer to ensure there is a huge improvement next season.

He has to be given the backing by the board of directors to bring in his own players and build his own team.

The hope is that he will construct a squad and bring a style of football that will ensure next season is far better.

Success of the pyramid play-offs

Introducing the pyramid play-off system to allow ambitious clubs to step up to the SPFL has been hugely positive.

Cove Rangers’ meteoric rise shows the success of that pathway.

They have catapulted from the Highland League to the brink of reaching the Championship in three years.

Cove Rangers are five points clear at the top of League One with two games remaining.

I don’t think Cove’s ambitions will stop with reaching the Championship.

The chairman and board of directors should be applauded for guiding them into this position.

Introducing the pyramid play-offs offered a much-needed route for forward-thinking clubs like Cove to reach their potential.

I wish them well this weekend in their bid to secure the League One title.

This season Kelty Hearts won the League Two title in their first season in the SPFL, having come up last summer.

Clubs like Cove Rangers and Kelty Hearts have ambition and support.

It has to be applauded that the route was opened up to them to play at the highest level.

😎 As cool as you like from Fraser Fyvie to finish off a slick team move Watch the full match highlights here 👉 https://t.co/ozk8ehi7mM pic.twitter.com/n6d0Bg3Qj7 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 17, 2022

Not only does the pyramid play-offs reward ambition, it also delivered a wake-up call for clubs that were plodding along.

Clubs that were never above the water line of the tail-end of Scottish football.

Suddenly a big alarm bell went off for those clubs at the bottom end.

That shakeup was much needed.