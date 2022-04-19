Jim Goodwin thanks Aberdeen fans for continued backing – as financial impact of bottom six finish laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jim Goodwin thanks Aberdeen fans for continued backing – as financial impact of bottom six finish laid bare

By Sean Wallace
April 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 10:50 am
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin applauds the supporters during the 1-0 loss to Ross County.
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin applauds the supporters during the 1-0 loss to Ross County.

Boss Jim Goodwin has thanked Aberdeen fans for their continued support during a dismal campaign.

And the Pittodrie gaffer hopes the Red Army will continue that backing in the remaining bottom six games of the campaign.

Goodwin hopes to repay supporters with a positive end to the campaign to deliver a sense of optimism for next season.

Aberdeen will finish the season in the bottom half of the Premiership for the first time since 2013.

A 1-0 loss to Ross County at Pittodrie consigned the Reds to a bottom six finish.

Supporters let their frustrations known by booing the team at full-time against the Staggies as the season hit another low.

Goodwin accepts it is ‘only natural’ for fans to vent their anger at losing a game that was a ‘must win’ to avoid a bottom six finish.

Now the Reds kick off the bottom six fixtures with back-to-back home games – against Livingston on Saturday then Dundee the following week.

Goodwin hopes fans will still come out in force to back the Dons before his summer overhaul of the squad.

Goodwin said: “The fans have been brilliant.

“They have been very supportive throughout the season.

“Especially considering how difficult the season has been.

“They let us know how disappointed they were after the game against Ross County, which is only natural.

“We are just as disappointed as they are.

“We had a great opportunity to get top six, but unfortunately weren’t able to put the ball in the back of the net on the day.

“Hopefully the supporters will turn out in good numbers and get behind the team between now and the end of the season.”

Aberdeen fans during cheering on the Reds in the 1-0 loss to Ross County at Pittodrie.

Bottom six before summer rebuild

Goodwin was brought in as replacement for the axed Stephen Glass in mid February.

His immediate task was saving the season with a top six finish before overseeing a summer reconstruction of an under-performing squad.

The Pittodrie gaffer recently confirmed he will have a “very competitive” budget for the summer rebuild.

That is despite the financial hit of missing out on the top six and European qualification.

Aberdeen fans during the 1-0 loss to Ross County at Pittodrie.

This season Aberdeen exited the UEFA Conference League at the play-off stages.

Elimination at the play-off phase secured a €750,000 (£623,000) prize payment from UEFA.

Last season the Reds finished fourth in the Premiership.

A fourth-placed finish secures a £2.5m payment this term.

Aberdeen can at best finish seventh this season, which is worth £1.8m.

However, if the Reds were to remain in their current ninth position, they would land just £1.45m.

That would constitute a massive £1.05m reduction in prize money on where they finished last season.

Slim threat of relegation play-off

A win against Ross County would have secured a top six finish and a crack at European qualification.

That is gone now.

However, not entirely gone is the faint spectre of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle with 11th-placed St Johnstone.

Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo, Vicente Besuijen, Connor McLennan and Declan Gallagher (L-R) look dejected after the loss to Ross County.

Aberdeen are six points ahead of Saints, who currently occupy that relegation play-off berth.

The Reds also have a far superior goal difference to St Johnstone, who they face in Perth in the penultimate post split game.

Goodwin’s focus is on moving up the table to secure a seventh-placed finish – the best outcome now achievable.

‘We have got to take care of business’

Hibs occupy seventh spot and sit two points ahead of the Dons.

Goodwin has warned his squad to face a battle in all five remaining post-split games.

Goodwin said: “They are going to be difficult games.

“Every game is going to be tough because there are a lot of teams fighting it out for different reasons.

“We have got to take care of business and try to win as many of the remaining five games as possible.

“We have to restore a wee bit of pride.

“None of them are going to be easy, but I’m delighted we have a couple of home games to look forward to.

“Hopefully we can give the fans at home something to cheer about.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]