Jim Goodwin thanks Aberdeen fans for continued backing – as financial impact of bottom six finish laid bare

Boss Jim Goodwin has thanked Aberdeen fans for their continued support during a dismal campaign.

And the Pittodrie gaffer hopes the Red Army will continue that backing in the remaining bottom six games of the campaign.

Goodwin hopes to repay supporters with a positive end to the campaign to deliver a sense of optimism for next season.

Aberdeen will finish the season in the bottom half of the Premiership for the first time since 2013.

A 1-0 loss to Ross County at Pittodrie consigned the Reds to a bottom six finish.

Supporters let their frustrations known by booing the team at full-time against the Staggies as the season hit another low.

Goodwin accepts it is ‘only natural’ for fans to vent their anger at losing a game that was a ‘must win’ to avoid a bottom six finish.

Now the Reds kick off the bottom six fixtures with back-to-back home games – against Livingston on Saturday then Dundee the following week.

Goodwin hopes fans will still come out in force to back the Dons before his summer overhaul of the squad.

Goodwin said: “The fans have been brilliant.

“They have been very supportive throughout the season.

“Especially considering how difficult the season has been.

“They let us know how disappointed they were after the game against Ross County, which is only natural.

“We are just as disappointed as they are.

“We had a great opportunity to get top six, but unfortunately weren’t able to put the ball in the back of the net on the day.

“Hopefully the supporters will turn out in good numbers and get behind the team between now and the end of the season.”

Bottom six before summer rebuild

Goodwin was brought in as replacement for the axed Stephen Glass in mid February.

His immediate task was saving the season with a top six finish before overseeing a summer reconstruction of an under-performing squad.

The Pittodrie gaffer recently confirmed he will have a “very competitive” budget for the summer rebuild.

That is despite the financial hit of missing out on the top six and European qualification.

This season Aberdeen exited the UEFA Conference League at the play-off stages.

Elimination at the play-off phase secured a €750,000 (£623,000) prize payment from UEFA.

Last season the Reds finished fourth in the Premiership.

A fourth-placed finish secures a £2.5m payment this term.

Aberdeen can at best finish seventh this season, which is worth £1.8m.

However, if the Reds were to remain in their current ninth position, they would land just £1.45m.

That would constitute a massive £1.05m reduction in prize money on where they finished last season.

Slim threat of relegation play-off

A win against Ross County would have secured a top six finish and a crack at European qualification.

That is gone now.

However, not entirely gone is the faint spectre of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle with 11th-placed St Johnstone.

Aberdeen are six points ahead of Saints, who currently occupy that relegation play-off berth.

The Reds also have a far superior goal difference to St Johnstone, who they face in Perth in the penultimate post split game.

Goodwin’s focus is on moving up the table to secure a seventh-placed finish – the best outcome now achievable.

‘We have got to take care of business’

Hibs occupy seventh spot and sit two points ahead of the Dons.

Goodwin has warned his squad to face a battle in all five remaining post-split games.

Goodwin said: “They are going to be difficult games.

“Every game is going to be tough because there are a lot of teams fighting it out for different reasons.

“We have got to take care of business and try to win as many of the remaining five games as possible.

“We have to restore a wee bit of pride.

📅 Our post-split fixtures have been confirmed: – 23/04: Livingston (H) 3pm

– 30/04: Dundee (H) 3pm

– 07/05: Hibernian (A) 3pm

– 11/05: St Johnstone (A) 7:45pm

– 15/05: St Mirren (H) 12:00pm

“None of them are going to be easy, but I’m delighted we have a couple of home games to look forward to.

“Hopefully we can give the fans at home something to cheer about.”