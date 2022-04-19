ANALYSIS: Solving Aberdeen’s defensive woes remains a puzzling challenge for Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He inherited problems not of his making but it seems Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is no nearer finding an answer to the Dons’ defensive woes than his predecessor was.

Keeping the ball out of their own net has been a challenge Aberdeen have struggled to master all season – with just four clean sheets kept in the 33 Premiership matches so far.

You have to go back to December 11 for the last time Aberdeen stopped an opponent from scoring in the league with Teddy Jenks’ goal giving the Dons a 1-0 win at St Johnstone.

The only clean sheet in 2022 came back in January in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against League Two Edinburgh City.

With nine matches ending in score draws and not a goalless draw to be found in Aberdeen’s campaign so far, it is clear just a couple of games would have made all the difference to the Dons’ top six hopes.

It seems the new manager felt that way, too, when he replaced Glass in the dugout two months ago.

Goodwin took charge just hours before the 1-1 draw at Motherwell on February 19 and was bullish in his post-match comments, insisting improving the defence would be a straightforward task.

The Dons boss said: “We have to be more organised, we have to be more solid and get back to keeping clean sheets, which I think is the easy part of coaching and managing.

“I think that can be easily ironed out in the next week or so.”

Defensive frailties remain clear for all to see

Two months and six games later, it is clear Aberdeen’s defensive woes are not going to be fixed as easily as the Dons boss had hoped.

We’ve broken down the nine goals conceded in Goodwin’s seven games in charge and they range from three conceded at set-pieces, three from a ball into the box not being dealt with, two penalties given away and an own goal.

February 19 – Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 1

Kevin van Veen holds off Declan Gallagher to get a shot away. Joe Lewis gets a hand to the striker’s effort but Mark O’Hara is on hand to convert the loose ball for Motherwell’s equaliser.

February 26 – Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 1

Sir Alex Ferguson’s homecoming – and Jim Goodwin’s home debut – got off to the worst possible start as the Dons contrived to fall behind after just four minutes after David Bates had pulled Ian Harkes’ jersey to concede a penalty which was converted by Marc McNulty.

March 2 – Hearts 2, Aberdeen 0

Gary Mackay-Steven’s free-kick is cleared by the Dons defence, but when the ball is played back into the ball the Dons struggle to clear their lines a second time and John Souttar lashes a bouncing ball low past Joe Lewis.

The second goal came from a corner, with Stephen Kingsley rising highest to beat Lewis with a bullet header from six yards.

March 5 – Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0

Glenn Kamara evades two Aberdeen defenders before crossing for James Tavernier, whose header down is knocked over the line by Kemar Roofe. The Dons defence appealed for offside, but the goal was given.

March 19 – Aberdeen 3, Hibernian 1

Aberdeen had to come from behind to beat Hibs to give Goodwin his first win in charge. The Dons fell behind due to a Calvin Ramsay own goal, the defender’s outstretched leg diverting a Chris Cadden cross into his own net from six yards.

April 2 – Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2

Aberdeen led twice but failed to get the win they so badly wanted against bottom club Dundee at Dens Park.

Both conceded goals came from Charlie Adam free-kick deliveries, with the first headed in at the back post by Jordan McGhee.

The second came from a 40-yard delivery into the box where the unmarked Danny Mullen netted with a glancing header from six yards.

April 9 – Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1

The goal which ensured the Dons will finish the season in the bottom half of the Premiership came from the penalty spot after Jonny Hayes was penalised for handball from a Regan Charles-Cook cross four minutes from time.

Joseph Hungbo netted from the spot as the Staggies took all three points to secure a top six berth.

Defensive reinforcements a summer priority

With the exception of Calvin Ramsay’s own goal against Hibs, the common theme of Aberdeen defensively so far is one of lapses of concentration and errors of judgement.

It is no surprise, too, to see Goodwin looking at defensive reinforcements this summer as he looks to change a pattern which has been a significant contributory factor in Aberdeen’s season-long malaise.

A goalkeeper is clearly on the manager’s shopping list as is a full-back with Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky and St Mirren full-back Charles Dunne among those of interest to the Dons boss.

With Ross McCrorie restored to midfield and Andy Considine’s long tenure coming to an end this summer, the central defence will also be in need of attention.

As it stands, David Bates and Declan Gallagher are the only recognised first team centre-halves under contract for next season.

For now, though, let’s hope the two-week break has given Goodwin the chance to work on improving the backline ahead of Saturday’s home game against Livingston.

After all there is still work to be done on ensuring any lingering doubts about becoming embroiled in an end of season relegation play-off is put to bed.