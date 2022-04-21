AberDNA Junior: Sunnybank Primary pupil Scott Forsyth is 9,000th member of Aberdeen’s U12 membership scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC have revealed 10-year-old Scott Forsyth has scooped the honour of being the 9,000th member of the club’s AberDNA Junior scheme.

The free U12s membership programme was launched by Aberdeen in 2018 – with the aim of attracting the next generation of Dons fans from the 45,000 primary school children across the north-east.

Chief among a host of benefits for youngsters signed up is the club’s ‘Sign for the Dons’ days. These give kids access behind the scenes at Pittodrie to ceremonially ‘sign their contract’ with the Reds, before being ‘unveiled’ as the Granite City outfit’s ‘latest signing’.

There have been eight of these events held so far, with 2,000 members taking part.

Scott was delighted with his experience at the ‘Sign for the Dons’ day he attended and, having also helped Aberdeen hit a ‘major milestone’ as the 9,000th AberDNA Junior member, the Sunnybank Primary pupil said: “I had a brilliant time at Pittodrie, especially going into the first team dressing room and seeing where the players get ready for a game.

“Going through the tunnel and out on to the pitch with the match ball was the best bit.

“I like playing in goals and Joe Lewis is my favourite player.

“My first game at Pittodrie was against Hibs and I got lots of player autographs and my photo taken with Joe after the match. I want to be a great goalie just like Joe when I grow up!

“I’m really pleased my mum signed me up for AberDNA Junior and I’m going to be telling all my friends to sign up.”

AFC commercial director Rob Wicks said: “Reaching 9,000 AberDNA Junior members is a major milestone and puts us well on track to deliver our target of 10,000 under-12 members by this summer.

“Every Dons supporter remembers their first match and we want to give every child in the region the chance to experience this and to be able to access top-flight football.

“We have a strong and loyal support – reinforced by recent season ticket sales, which – despite our set-back of not reaching the top six – are holding up well.

“Over the last decade, we’ve seen our fanbase fluctuate between 9,000 and 10,000 season ticket holders. Getting to our ambition of 15,000 will be a marathon, not a sprint, and encouraging young people to get involved from an early age with our DNA Junior initiative is key.”

How to sign up for AberDNA Junior

All AberDNA Junior members are also able to access two free match tickets, allowing them to enjoy a matchday experience at Pittodrie, with 4,700 tickets claimed already this season.

In addition, AberDNA Junior members are able to enjoy other exclusive events and prize draws, along with discounts on AFC merchandise and match tickets.

To sign your child up to the initiative, click here.

You can get further details on AberDNA Junior by contacting the Dons’ ticket office on 01224 63 1903 or by emailing ticketoffice@afc.co.uk