Joe Harper: Dons legends Steve Archibald and Theo Snelders can help land signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are right to turn to former players for their opinions on potential signing targets across Europe.

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack recently revealed the club have sought the advice of Steve Archibald and Theo Snelders.

Both are Pittodrie legends and will do their utmost to help the club and strengthen the team.

My old team-mate Steve has been in Spain for many years and is a former Barcelona star who won multiple trophies with the Nou Camp side.

Steve won La Liga and played in the Champions League final with Barca. That is some pedigree.

He is very highly respected in Spain and will have tremendous contacts.

Steve has an in-depth knowledge of the Spanish game and could help the Dons secure exciting talent from that league.

Likewise Theo will know the game in the Netherlands inside out.

The Dutch market is one Aberdeen have used very successfully in the past, with players like Theo making a real impact at Pittodrie.

Theo was part of an influx of Dutch players in the nineties that included Hans Gilhaus, Willem van der Ark and Theo ten Caat.

More recently Vicente Besuijen was signed in January from Netherlands’ second-tier side ADO Den Haag.

Winger Besuijen has been impressive since arriving so it is a market the Dons should definitely look to tap into more.

If you don’t ask, you don’t get.

It makes perfect sense for Aberdeen to try to utilise the knowledge and connections of Steve and Theo.

Chairman Cormack also confirmed Aberdeen are talking with a top Italian Serie A team about potential loans.

It is great to see the Dons out chapping on doors, trying to source top players.

If you don’t ask, you don’t get.

You never know, they could get exciting talent from Italy.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin faces a big summer rebuild of a team that has underperformed this season.

This summer’s transfer window will be busy and it is great to see the Reds are spreading their net far and wide for signings.

Aberdeen have exciting young talent coming through such as teenagers Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron.

Both have been a breath of fresh air since breaking into the first team.

It bodes well not just for the future of those teens but the Youth Development System.

Football should be about excitement

Moving forward is about getting the balance right of signing players and allowing young talent to breakthrough.

I am excited at the thought of a summer rebuild and what Goodwin can bring to Aberdeen.

This season has been a shocker and the quicker it is consigned to history the better.

Finishing in the bottom six of the Premiership is simply not good enough.

Goodwin recently confirmed that he has been given a ‘very competitive’ budget for the summer rebuild.

That is great to hear because Aberdeen will have suffered a financial hit from missing out on top six and European qualification.

Football should be about excitement, the buzz of watching your team in action and having something to play for.

Unfortunately there will be very little of that for Dons fans in the remaining five games of the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen must defeat Livingston at Pittodrie tomorrow to eradicate any slim threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off zone.

And it is absolutely vital the Reds are not in this unwanted position again.

That will take a major overhaul of the squad in the summer. Seeking out the opinions of former players like Steve and Theo can only help that bid.

Big day for Cove Rangers and Banks o’ Dee

Aberdeen football could receive a double boost at the weekend as Cove Rangers and Banks o’ Dee both bid to make their own history.

Cove Rangers can win the League One title this weekend to continue their fantastic rise in Scottish football.

Paul Hartley’s Cove side are five points clear of Airdrieonians with only two games remaining.

Cove have been superb this season.

They have played fantastic football and have coped with the pressure of leading from the front.

Hopefully they can secure the title this weekend at the Balmoral Stadium.

They are such an ambitious and well-run team I’m sure they will be a strong addition to the Championship next season.

Cove’s ambitions will not stop there though as they are a team on the up.

Ambitious junior Superleague champions Cove Rangers also host Fort William in the pyramid play-offs at Spain Park on Saturday.

📝 Information for Saturdays game vs @FortWilliamFC pic.twitter.com/QXgEpI89y6 — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodeejfc) April 20, 2022

The introduction of the pyramid play-off has been a tremendous innovation to Scottish football.

It allows forward-thinking clubs like Cove Rangers and Banks o’ Dee the route to progression. There is a clear pathway open to them.

Clubs that are reaching for the stars can get there whereas in the past there were barriers in their way.

Fraserburgh also looking to rise

Good luck to Highland League champions Fraserburgh in the pyramid play-off at Bonnyrigg Rose tomorrow.

Fraserburgh sealed the league title in emphatic style with a 5-0 defeat of Forres Mechanics at the weekend.

Now they will battle for the right to step up into the SPFL with the winners of the two-legged tie set to play Cowedenbeath.

The Broch held their nerve to take the league crown in a great title race with Buckie Thistle. Now they can keep that momentum going by reaching the SPFL.