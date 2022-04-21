Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues warning against relegation play-off threat complacency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues warning against relegation play-off threat complacency

By Sean Wallace
April 21, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is researching the character of transfer targets.
Boss Jim Goodwin has warned against the “arrogance” of thinking Aberdeen are too big to be dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

With five games remaining this season, Goodwin intends to lead the Dons to a best possible seventh-placed Premiership finish.

However, he insists there can be no complacency about the threat of being sucked into a play-off dog-fight.

The Dons are six points ahead of 11th placed St Johnstone who occupy that play-off spot.

Goodwin has pointed to the sobering fates of Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United who all suffered relegation in recent years.

The Pittodrie gaffer wants any danger of a relegation play-off  killed off quickly with a win against Livingston at Pittodrie tomorrow.

No complacency on Goodwin’s watch

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will not allow any complacency.

Goodwin said: “I wouldn’t dare be so arrogant as to think we are too big a club to get dragged into that kind of thing.

“Certainly clubs in the past have all been there – the likes of Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United.

“After the Ross County game I made it clear to the players none of us should be thinking about going on holiday or easing off now that we are coming to the end of the season.

“We still have a hell of a lot of football to play and we need to win games.

“We need to get those wins on the board as early as possible to pull ourselves away from that bottom of the table.

“But also to try to secure seventh place, the best of the rest.”

Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo, Victor Besuijen, Connor McLennan and Declan Gallagher (L-R) look dejected after the loss to Ross County.

Summer squad rebuild steps up

Before overseeing a summer squad rebuild Goodwin’s target is finishing seventh.

Players will then exit at the end of the season to make way for a summer reconstruction.

Goodwin has already terminated the contracts of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Mikey Devlin.

Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine warming up ahead of the 1-0 loss to Ross County.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine will exit Aberdeen at the end of the campaign when his contract expires.

A new deal for the 35-year-old was taken off the table after talks broke down.

Praise for players told they can leave

Goodwin has now broken the news to all players with no future at the club that they will exit at the end of the season.

He has yet to confirm all the players that will leave.

However, the Dons boss has praised the professionalism of those set for a summer exit.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans after the defeat to Ross County.

He said: “We have spoken pretty much to all the ones that have been told if there is an offer there or not.

“Those honest conversations have been had.

“I have to say the response of the players has been very, very professional.

“Nothing less than I would expect.

“It has been a very disappointing season, there’s no getting away from that.

“There’s no one here going to try to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes.”

Aberdeen’s Declan Gallagher (r) looks dejected at full time as bottom six is confirmed.

Sympathy for axed Shaun Maloney

The pressures of managing in the Premiership were highlighted this week when Aberdeen-raised Shaun Maloney was axed by Hibs.

The Easter Road club, like Aberdeen, will also finish in the bottom six.

Maloney was sensationally axed after just four months in charge.

The former Celtic, Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic player was sacked following Hibs’ Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Hearts.

Goodwin has sympathy for Maloney but accepts it is Hibs’ owner Ron Gordon’s prerogative to make any change.

Last month Goodwin led the Reds to a 3-1 defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie.

Shaun Maloney following Hibs’ recent loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Goodwin, 40, said: “First and foremost I’m really disappointed for Shaun.

“I’ve known him for a long time and we came through the Celtic Academy together way back in the late nineties.

“He went on to have a very successful playing career.

“I’m gutted for him, as I would be for any other manager, whether that is a young manager or an experienced one.

“But in particular for someone as young as Shaun, a similar age to myself, who is trying to make his way in the game.

“Mr Gordon, the owner of Hibs, is entitled to make decisions he feels are necessary for his club.

“I don’t think 19 games is enough time to get your points across and ideas over to the players.

“I wish Shaun every success wherever he ends up.”

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Hibs.

Montgomery set for return to action

Meanwhile on loan Celtic teenage left-back Adam Montgomery has returned to training.

The 19-year-old has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Montgomery last featured in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United on February 26.

The teen full-back arrived in the January transfer window on a short-term loan until the end of the season.

Livingston’s Christian Montano tackles Aberdeen’s Adam Montgomery on his debut.

Winger Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch are both ruled out for the Livingston match.

Goodwin said: “Adam Montgomery started training again.

“Dylan won’t make the weekend.

“Matty is out, as is the young goalkeeper Tom Ritchie.

“Everyone else is back involved.”

