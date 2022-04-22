REVEALED: Potential timescale for Aberdeen’s new stadium and major plans to upgrade Cormack Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is determined to deliver the infrastructure required to see the Dons through the next 100 years.

Cormack has said a new stadium at Aberdeen Beach may cost £75million due to rising construction costs.

If the Dons get the green light to build a new home at the beach, the Dons chief is also keen to upgrade the club’s training complex at Cormack Park.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “We have had a really poor season, but the bigger picture is whether in the next five to 10 years can we give the club the infrastructure for the next 100 years?

“This transformation from Cormack Park to our new stadium is effectively a £100m project by the time it ends.

“That is what I’m spending 80 per cent of my time on – giving us the infrastructure for the next 100 years.

Investment in new Aberdeen stadium and Cormack Park

“There has already been £20m gone in for Cormack Park and as working capital to invest more in the football operation and it may be £75m for the new stadium due to construction inflation.

“We would also like to spend another £5m or £10m on Cormack Park if the stadium is going to be at the beach.

“That investment would be to put in a covered pitch and a pitch with some seating around it so we would be able to play games there.

“We would also like a hydrotherapy pool for the sports science side.”

The outline business case for a new stadium at the beach is due to go before Aberdeen City Council in June.

If the Dons were to secure planning permission this year, it is unlikely they would be ready to move into the new stadium until 2027 or 2028 at the very earliest.

Cormack said: “The reality is it would take four to five years to build – probably five, because what you don’t want to do is move into a new stadium mid-season.

“That is never recommended.

“It would all depend on timing and planning permission.”

‘Logical next step’ for Aberdeen Women to go semi-pro

Meanwhile, Cormack says the Dons board are “totally supportive” in helping the Aberdeen FC Women team become more competitive in SWPL 1.

In their first season back to the top flight, the Dons sit fifth in the table.

The four teams above Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side – Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic and Hibernian – are all full-time, while the Dons side consists of amateur players.

Cormack said: “We have taken big steps and we need to plan out how we move on.

“Hearts have moved to a semi-professional model and that would be the logical next step.

“It is a great asset to the club and it is important for us to embrace women’s football.

“My daughters both played football, so I don’t need to be convinced.

“What we have to do is to move to part-time or semi-professional.

“The board is totally supportive and we have brought in some good sponsorship to drive that.

“Now SWPL 1 is moving under the SPFL banner, I think we can do more with broadcasting income which should benefit all clubs.

“I am quietly confident this will move forward, but it needs to be sustainable. The whole club needs to be sustainable.”