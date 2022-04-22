‘You can’t go a full season having five clean sheets’: Aberdeen’s Declan Gallagher says criticism of defence justified

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Critics are justified in slating Aberdeen’s defence this season, says centre-back Declan Gallagher.

The Reds’ leaky rearguard has registered just five clean sheets in 42 games in all competitions.

Aberdeen have failed to secure a Premiership shut-out this year – with the last league clean sheet on December 11.

Scotland international Gallagher accepts that is not good enough.

Even Premiership bottom club Dundee have delivered 12 clean sheets, also in 42 games.

Aberdeen’s porous defence has been a major factor in crashing to a first bottom six Premiership finish since 2013.

Gallagher admits there have been ‘heated words’ exchanged in the dressing room after costly defeats.

With five games remaining Aberdeen are just six points ahead of St Johnstone who occupy the relegation play-off zone.

To regain some pride and kill off any play-off threat Gallagher accepts clean sheets, and wins, have to start against Livingston on Saturday.

He said: “Being a defender, the criticism we’ve taken this season has been justified.

“You can’t go a full season having five clean sheets.

“The responsibility is on our shoulders.

“Regardless of who the manager was at the start of the season, or finishing the season, it’s down to us on the pitch.

“It’s not been good enough.

“A club like Aberdeen, we should be up there in the top six and fighting for European places.

“Between now and the end of the season we have to try and win as many games as we can and restore a bit of pride.”

‘Heated words after certain games’

Aberdeen supporters made their frustrations clear by booing at the end of the 1-0 loss to Ross County that condemned the club to the bottom six.

Gallagher, 31, insists players have also been frustrated at the lack of form.

He said: “I don’t want to say too much, but there are always heated words after certain games.

“We had two games to get into the top six.

“We’ve got a lot of big characters in the changing, so there’s definitely been a lot of closed door conversations between ourselves.

“We know that as players we have to take responsibility, we’re the ones who go out on the pitch on a Saturday.”

‘We have to take responsibility’

Aberdeen began the season positively under former manager Stephen Glass with two successive wins in the Premiership.

Amidst much optimism the Reds also reached the Europa Conference League play-offs.

However it quickly turned sour and the Dons slumped to a 10 game winless run – twice.

Ultimately Stephen Glass paid the price when axed as manager in February.

New manager Jim Goodwin will rebuild the underperforming squad in the summer in the bid to get Aberdeen back on track.

Asked if he can pinpoint where it went wrong this season, Gallagher said: “To be honest, I can’t.

“I think some of the games we’ve been beat we’ve probably been the better team.

“That’s been the case for quite a few games this season.

“But you can’t always say you’re the better team and keep losing games and dropping points here, there and everywhere.

“We have to take responsibility.”

Martindale key to return to football

Gallagher will come up against good friend David Martindale, the Livingston manager, on Saturday.

The centre-back won the Challenge Cup with Livingston in 2015.

However Gallagher’s career was put on hold following a conviction for assault.

He remained a Livingston player while appealing his conviction, but was ordered back to prison when it was dismissed in February 2016.

Following his release in January 2017 Gallagher rejoined Livingston, where Martindale was then assistant manager.

Gallagher helped them gain promotion from League One just five months later.

The following season Gallagher was a key part of Livingston’s second successive promotion as they made the Premiership via the playoffs.

Gallagher remains in regular contact with Martindale and has sought the Livingston manager’s advice whilst working for his UEFA B Licence.

Gallagher said: “Davie is a great guy. He was there through that spell in my life as well and he helped me out massively.

“He took a chance bringing me back into football.

“I’ve got great admiration for Davie. He’s obviously shown this season that he’s a great manager as well.

“I keep in touch with Davie quite a lot.

“He’s helped me out with a good few things.

“I’m trying to do my B licence now so I’ve spoken to him about a few things.

“He’s a great guy and his wife and my wife and our children are friends as well.

“I’ve always kept in touch with Davie because he’s one of the good guys.”

Warning of Livingston danger

Livingston were within seconds of securing a top six finish.

However they were edged out when conceded an injury-time equaliser to Motherwell in a 2-2 draw in the final pre-split game.

Gallagher insists the Reds must be ‘right at them’ from the offset.

He said: “Livingston work hard work and determination is a given.

“We know we’re in for a tough test on Saturday and we have to be up for.

“David has got them playing very well and they were unlucky not to make the top six.

“We have to be right at them from the start.”