ANALYSIS: Aberdeen the only senior team in Britain not to register a league clean sheet in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are the only senior team in Britain yet to keep a league clean sheet this year following a 2-1 loss to Livingston.

Of the 158 teams spread across the 10 divisions in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland the Dons are the only club without a league shut-out this year.

The damaging inability to keep opponents out has kept the threat of being dragged into a Premiership relegation play-off battle very real.

A leaky rearguard has been Aberdeen’s Achilles heel throughout a dismal season.

With just five shut-outs in 43 games this season the failure to keep it tight at the back continues to damage Aberdeen

The only senior team in Britain without a league clean sheet in 2022 – that is shocking.

Even lowly Cowdenbeath, rock bottom of League Two and with their SPFL status under threat, have delivered five league shut-outs in 2022.

Crisis-hit Scunthorpe United, 12 points adrift at the base of English League Two, have secured three league clean sheets in 2022.

Last league clean sheet in December

Yet you have to go back to December 11 for the last time the Reds kept an opponent out in the Premiership.

No wonder Aberdeen are seeing out the Premiership bottom six for the first time since 2013.

Eradicating the concession of costly goals must be manager Jim Goodwin’s priority ahead of the inevitable summer rebuild.

Aberdeen’s inability to secure shut-outs has meant they need to score at least twice to secure much-needed wins.

With an attack low on confidence, and goals, that is a heavy burden on the front-line.

Aberdeen’s leaky rearguard has damaged their season already – and could yet send it plunging into crisis.

Relegation play-off threat remains

The threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle remains there.

St Johnstone, currently occupying that play-off berth, closed the gap on the Reds to five points with a 1-1 draw at Dundee.

Aberdeen have still to play Saints at McDiarmid Park in the penultimate game of the season.

The Reds must deliver a win before then to ensure that fixture is not a fight to avoid being caught by St Johnstone.

The thought of dropping into the relegation play-off zone with a defence incapable of delivering a clean sheet must be terrifying for the Red Army.

For contrast Aberdeen secured 20 clean sheets in 45 games last season.

Premiership bottom club Dundee have registered 13 shut-outs in 43 games in all competitions this term.

Controversial call by referee Irvine

The clash with Livingston turned on a poor decision by referee Grant Irvine in the 39th minute.

Aberdeen should have been awarded a penalty and Livingston reduced to 10 men when keeper Max Stryjek struck winger Vicente Besuijen’s in the face.

It was as blatant a foul as you will ever see.

Within a minute Livingston netted to make it 1-0.

It was a hammer blow for the Reds and a shocker from the referee.

Regardless of the controversial refereeing decision, the bottom line is the Reds couldn’t stop Livi scoring.

Positive start for Aberdeen

Aberdeen began the more positively with shots from Jonny Hayes, Funso-King Ojo and Lewis Ferguson all flashing wide in the opening 15 minutes.

The first effort on target, from either side, came in the 32nd minute when a Scott Pittman shot was deflected directed towards goal by centre-back David Bates.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis blocked at his near post to deny an own goal.

A flat game exploded into life when Stryjek struck Besuijen in the face.

With the Dutch winger poleaxed the Dons were incensed.

It was a clear penalty and Stryjek should have been dismissed.

Referee Grant Irvine booked Stryjek and dismissed Aberdeen’s calls for a spot-kick.

Besuijen was booked for arguing. Stryjek was only shown a yellow card.

Shocking decisions.

Salt was rubbed into Aberdeen’s wound within a minute as Livingston went ahead.

Wait for league shut out continues

A cross from Andrew Shinnie on the left found Odin Bailey but keeper Joe Lewis produced a superb save to block his effort.

Nicky Devlin pounced on the loose ball to force home.

It was a brutal turnaround for Aberdeen.

Within a minute of being denied a clear penalty they were behind.

Referee Irvine walked off at half-time to boos from the Aberdeen supporters.

In the 53rd minute Jonny Hayes’ powerful 15 yard drive was blocked by Stryjek at his near post.

It was 2-0 in the 70th minute when Ojo brought down Jack McMillan for a penalty.

Jason Holt rattled the spot-kick off the underside of the bar to beat Lewis.

Moments later Pittman lofted a shot over Lewis as Livingston looked to increase their advantage.

A bad day for the Dons got even worse in the 78th minute when McCrorie received a second yellow for a challenge on Holt and was sent off.

Aberdeen were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute for a foul by Obileye on Ferguson.

Midfielder Ferguson converted the spot-kick to make it 2-1. It was too little, too late

: Lewis 6; MacKenzie 5 (Jenks 80), Bates 5, Gallagher 5 (Ramirez 70), Ojo 5, Barron 6, Hayes 6, Ferguson 6, McCrorie 6, Besuijen 5, Watkins 6 (Ramsay 85).

Subs: Woods, Considine, McLennan, Polvara, Ruth, Milne.

LIVINGSTON (4-3-3): Stryjek 5; Lewis 4 (Longridge 46), Obileye 6, Fitzwater 6, Devlin 6, Kelly 6 (McMillan 65), Pittman 6, Holt 6, Shinnie 6, Nouble 6, Bailey 7.

Subs: Konovalov, Maley, Anderson, Montano, Sibbald, Boyes, Soto.

Referee: Grant Irvine

Attendance: 12,336

Man-of-the-match: Odin Bailey (Livingston)