Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues clean sheet demand to leaky defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin has demanded Aberdeen’s leaky defence tighten up and deliver clean sheets.

The Dons’ wait for a Premiership shut-out in 2022 continues having crashed to a 2-1 home loss to Livingston.

Aberdeen are the only senior team in Britain yet to register a league clean sheet in 2022.

In 10 divisions across 158 teams in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland the Reds are the only team yet to register a league shut-out this year.

Goodwin has demanded the defence tighten up as the Reds end a campaign in the Premiership bottom six for the first time since 2013.

With four games remaining Aberdeen are five points ahead of St Johnstone – the club occupying the relegation play-off zone.

Goodwin said: “We need to get back to keeping clean sheets and being hard to beat.

“And not having to score two or three goals a game to win.

“That’s the current situation we find ourselves in.”

Points the only statistics that matter

Aberdeen have registered just five clean sheets in 43 games in all competitions this season.

The Reds had 65% possession, 18 shots, five on target and 12 corners against Livingston.

However Goodwin accepts the only statistic relevant to supporters is points.

Aberdeen have won just once in the previous 14 matches.

Goodwin said: “It’s a difficult one because we played well at times.

“I thought we were the better team who didn’t deserve to lose.

“In terms of possession, passing and getting into good areas – we did that really well

“Statistically if you look at all the games this weekend in the Scottish Premiership I don’t think there will be too many teams out there who will have had as much possession.

“Or got into the opponent’s box or had as many attempts as we did.

“All of that doesn’t matter to our supporters because all they care about is the end result.

“I’m not naive enough to think that’s not the most important statistic.”

Wait for league shut out continues

Aberdeen have not registered a clean sheet in the Premiership since December 11 last year.

More than four months on the wait for a Premiership shut out continues.

Goodwin was frustrated at another defeat after a positive opening spell.

He said: “We started the game as well as we have since I came in.

“In the opening 10 to 15 minutes we were really on top and probably could have got ourselves in front.

“Livingston scored against the run of play but it was a poor goal from our point of view.

“Joe (Lewis) makes a great save but a lack of concentration on the second ball cost us.

“The Livingston player (Nicky Devlin) reacted better.

“Then we had to chase the game which unfortunately has been the case since I came in.”

Frustration at Stryjek penalty call

The game turned on a controversial incident in the 39th minute.

Goodwin believes the flash-point should have resulted in Livingston being reduced to 10 men and Aberdeen receiving a penalty.

Livingston keeper Max Stryjek comfortably caught a Ross McCrorie header from a corner.

He then charged out with the ball before catching Vicente Besuijen in the face with a hand.

The Dutch winger was poleaxed. Referee Grant Irvine ignored appeals for a spot-kick and only booked Stryjek.

Dutch winger Besuijen was booked for arguing.

Goodwin hopes Scottish top flight referees will work on improving their game over the summer.

He said: “I saw the Livingston goalkeeper, he pushed his hand into the face of Vincente while the ball was in play.

“By the letter of the law it should be a red card and penalty.

“I don’t like talking about referees.

“Pundits and journalists have all discussed how poor the officials have been this year all round.

“I don’t want to add to it but hopefully it will improve next year.

“Hopefully they will go away and work on their side of the game in the summer, as will we.

“Some big moments and key decisions went against us.

“I don’t want to be talking about hard luck stories – you have to make your own luck.”

No discussion with referee Irvine

Goodwin insists he never attempted to seek an explanation from referee Irvine for the controversial Stryjek decision.

He said: “I never went to speak to the referee.

“What’s the point.

“I’m not sure they will sit and analyse their games as mush as we will analyse our game.”