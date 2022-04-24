Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith ‘immensely proud’ of his side despite 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith ‘immensely proud’ of his side despite 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox

By Sophie Goodwin
April 24, 2022, 6:45 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:27 am
Aberdeen Women lost 4-0 to SWPL 1 league-leaders Rangers at Ibrox. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith praised his side’s composure and resilience after their 4-0 loss to SWPL 1 leaders Rangers at Ibrox.

Sam Kerr and Kayla McCoy gave Rangers a 2-0 lead at half-time, before Nicola Docherty and Lizzie Arnott scored Rangers’ third and fourth in the second half.

It was a difficult afternoon for the Dons, in front of 4,421 fans at Ibrox, as Rangers dominated possession and barely gave the away side a sniff of goal.

But co-manager Beith was proud of Aberdeen’s display in difficult circumstances.

He said: “It’s obviously disappointing to lose any game and concede four goals, but at the same time I’m immensely proud of the team.

“You come to a stadium like this with a great atmosphere, it’s always going to be really really tough.

Over 4,000 fans were at Ibrox to watch Rangers take on Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“The girls were fantastic, and after losing a couple early goals in the second half you think they could have got even more – but we kept ourselves in it.

“You’re coming up against top players, there’s a lot of noise, and a lot of pressure so you don’t get a chance to breathe because the game is so intense.

“It was a great experience for them all and hopefully we can grow from it.”

A disciplined defensive performance

It was the home side who had the first chance after winning a free kick near the corner flag, but Aaliyah-Jay Meach did well to punch away the in-swinging ball.

Aberdeen started well and had a great opportunity when Loren Campbell drove with the ball from her own backline and into the Rangers final third.

She played a perfectly-weighted pass through to Bayley Hutchison who squared the ball across the face of goal, which Docherty intercepted before it found Bailley Collins.

There had been no clear-cut chances for the home side thanks to Aberdeen’s resilience,  until Arnott almost found the opener, getting on the end of a Demi Vance cross, but her effort went wide of the post.

However, the Ibrox crowd didn’t have to wait long to see a goal as Kerr put Rangers in front in the 30th minute.

Vance played another dangerous ball into the box, where the incoming Kerr smashed it into the net and beyond Meach for 1-0.

Rangers doubled their advantage in the the 38th minute as McCoy beat Donna Paterson to the ball, and bundled it home from close range after Meach spilled a Docherty cross.

‘It was difficult, but we’re happy’

It was 3-0 just minutes after the restart as wing-back Docherty got on the scoresheet with a left-footed curling effort from just outside the box.

Arnott extended Rangers lead to four in the 55th minute as she slotted the ball into the net, after getting on the end McCoy’s pass across the face of goal.

It looked like it was going to be 5-0 as Kirsty Howat cleared Paterson and got a clear shot on goal, but it was well blocked by skipper Kelly Forrest at the near post.

Aberdeen’s first chance of the second-half came when Collins beat Briana Westrup at the byline, before finding Louise Brown whose shot strayed wide of the post.

Bayley Hutchison battles with Rangers defender Chantelle Swaby. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Hutchison tried her luck from distance, but her effort, while on target, didn’t trouble Jenna Fife in the Rangers goal, as the Scotland international collected it comfortably.

Beith admits that conceding so early in the second half left Aberdeen with a mountain to climb, but is proud of how his players reacted.

“Even at 2-0, it’s a mountain to climb, and then in the game it’s challenging for us to try and get into the final third – let alone getting shots and goals as well,” he explained.

“Although we go down 4-0, they have dig in and be resilient – and they showed that.

“The heads can go down and it can start to become 5, 6 or 7 and that didn’t happen.

“It was a difficult game, but we’re happy.”

SWF Championship North

Inverness Caley Thistle signed off their Championship North campaign on a high, playing their final fixture at the Caledonian Stadium.

Karen Mason’s side beat Westdyke 2-0 with both goals coming in the first half, courtesy of Kirsty Deans and Kayleigh Mackenzie.

Grampian ended their season with a 13-0 win against Dundee City West, while Buchan lost 12-0 to East Fife.

