Willie Miller – Aberdeen’s defending is baffling, and Ramirez must start against Dundee after Watkins experiment fails

I still believe Aberdeen will not get dragged into a relegation play-off. However, they are making it difficult to justify that faith after back-to-back home defeats to Livingston and Ross County.

Due to the strength of the squad, Aberdeen should never be in a position where we are even contemplating the threat of a relegation play-off battle.

Yet that is where we are. Now the Dons have to deal with the pressure of that.

Saturday’s game against bottom side Dundee at Pittodrie is a must-win. It is also a should-win.

I fully expect Aberdeen to go into that match with the right attitude and secure three points.

If they beat Dundee, I think that would be enough to get over the line in terms of not suffering a nervous end to the season.

The Dons are five points ahead of 11th-placed St Johnstone in that play-off spot.

With four games remaining, a win against Dundee should ensure Aberdeen are safe from any relegation play-off danger.

Dundee are at the bottom of the table, have changed manager and can’t get a victory under their belt.

If Aberdeen are contemplating anything other than a victory against the Dens Park side then they deserve to be in the mire.

That is no disrespect to Dundee.

But if you can’t defeat a team at the bottom of the table and struggling to win games then the prospect of a very nervy end to the season will be there.

Fundamental to the bid to beat Dundee will be delivering a first Premiership clean sheet of 2022.

You have to go back to December 11 for the Dons’ last Premiership shut-out.

There have been two managers this season in Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass, yet that defensive uncertainty remains.

What is the best shape? Is it a three or a four?

Who are the best personnel if it’s a three? And who are the two centre-backs if it’s a four?

There have been so many changes defensively throughout the season.

Funso Ojo is now at right-back having played there in the 2-1 loss to Livingston at the weekend.

On top of the defensive changes, keeper Joe Lewis has had an uncertain season.

There are a whole host of reasons for Aberdeen’s lack of clean sheets.

However, you would hope there would be some cohesion in the back-line by now.

It’s not as if they have only been playing for a handful of games.

Work on the training field should be paying dividends.

The understanding, calmness and composure in defence should be better.

Clean sheets are something a defender should cherish.

The key aspect of any backline must be making sure you defend properly.

Then think about building the game up.

In modern day football, it seems like it is possibly more about building the game up from the back than being miserly defensively.

Until the lack of clean sheets is sorted we are not going to see the results the manager, players and fans will be hoping for.

It is also a concern that on top of conceding Aberdeen are also suffering from a lack of goals at the other end.

Defence is the area that needs major surgery for the rest of this campaign and more importantly going into next season.

In the loss to Livingston at the weekend, Aberdeen should have been awarded a penalty towards the end of the first half and keeper Max Stryjek sent off.

Livingston keeper Stryjek appeared to hit Vicente Besuijen in the face.

Referee Grant Irvine had a good view of the incident yet opted not to award a spot-kick.

It was a really surprising decision.

The referee had a game strewn with decisions you had to ponder. I’m sure he will look back on it and realise how many mistakes he made in that game. I don’t think it was one of his better afternoons.

However, that incident is not the reason why Aberdeen lost the game to Livingston.

Ramirez must start against Dundee

The experiment of playing Marley Watkins up front instead of Christian Ramirez didn’t work.

United States international striker Ramirez dropped to the bench for the 2-1 loss to Livingston.

I was surprised to see Ramirez named as a substitute as he has been Aberdeen’s main goal threat throughout the season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he rested Ramirez as the striker has played a lot of football.

I can only hope that rest helps Ramirez find that deadly form he is capable of.

Watkins is a good player, but, in my opinion, he is not a striker.

From a recruitment point of view, it has been evident all season that Aberdeen needed another striker.

They needed to sign a striker in the January transfer window – and didn’t.

If Ramirez gets injured, Aberdeen have no-one.

The recruitment in that department has not been effective enough.

Hopefully that rest will do Ramirez the world of good, because without him I can’t see any focal point at the top of the team.

That is definitely required.

The rise of Cove Rangers continues

The rise of Cove Rangers from the Highland League to the Championship has been a magnificent, inspiring story.

Winning the League One title and earning promotion to Scotland’s second tier is a tremendous achievement.

Cove’s players, management team and board of directors deserve immense plaudits.

It is exciting to see what the next phase of the Cove Rangers story will be.

The Balmoral Stadium is a good facility and in Paul Hartley they are led by someone with real experience as a manager and player.

I’m sure Cove will be looking to do what Arbroath have done in the Championship this season.

I know that is putting pressure on them.

However, if you have a plan and ambition, you should be competing at the top end of the table.

I wish them all the best in that pursuit.

Cove were chased hard by Airdrie in the title race.

To be able to withstand the pressure of a team on your coat-tails for most of the season and pushing you all the way is magnificent.

In another boost for north-east football Banks o’ Dee have been promoted to the Highland League.

Superleague champions Dee secured promotion to the Highland League after Fort William withdrew from their scheduled play-off first leg at Spain Park.

UPDATE: Banks o’ Dee will play in the Highland League next season after Fort William pull out of pyramid showdown https://t.co/1p3hp4yvVk — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) April 22, 2022

They are another ambitious club who can move through the pyramid system.

It has gone from Aberdeen taking most of the limelight in the Granite City to having Cove Rangers and Banks o’ Dee.

That has been great for the area and a magnificent example of what can be achieved.