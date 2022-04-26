Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek banned for two games following clash with Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been banned for two matches following his challenge on Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen on Saturday.

The goalkeeper escaped any action after appearing to strike the Dons player in the face while holding the ball in their 2-1 win at Pittodrie.

Besuijen was shown a yellow card by referee Grant Irvine for disputing the decision to award Livi a free kick.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin was stunned by the decision, insisting Stryjek should have dismissed and his side awarded a penalty following the incident.

The game was goalless at the time with Livi breaking upfield to take the lead a minute later.

However, the SFA has issued the goalkeeper with a notice of complaint after reviewing the incident and Livingston have accepted the offer of a two-match ban.

As a result Stryjek will miss the games against Hibernian and St Johnstone.

The club can confirm that goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been served with a notice of complaint from the SFA following Saturday's 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. The club have accepted the offer of a two-match ban which Max will serve with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/0FiRVEFmeE — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) April 26, 2022