Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to secure 90% of summer signing targets for pre-season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to have most of his summer transfer business done before pre-season.

The Reds gaffer wants 90% of his rebuild in place before returning for training in June.

Goodwin will not let the hunt for new signings ‘drag on’ late in the summer window.

He is determined to land new additions early to allow them plenty of time to gel into the team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Aberdeen’s season will begin on the weekend of July 9 and 10 with a Premier Sports Cup group stage fixture.

In the previous eight years, the Dons’ kick-started their campaign with European fixtures.

However, their failure to finish in the Premiership’s top six this season means Aberdeen cannot qualify for Europe.

Talks have been ongoing with transfer targets for ‘two to three weeks’ and Goodwin aims to push through deals as soon as possible.

He said: “I like to have 90 percent of my business done when pre-season starts back.

“That’s because it’s very important that you get to work with the majority of the group from day one – and not be dragging things out late into the window.

“I always try to get as much done as early as possible.

“Those conversations have been going on with targets we’ve identified for the last two or three weeks.”

Summer transfer window rebuild

Aberdeen have been linked with a summer transfer window move for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Goodwin previously worked with the Czech Republic stopper at St Mirren.

Hladky has lost the No.1 spot at English League One Ipswich in recent months.

Having signed for Ipswich last summer from Salford City for an undisclosed sum, the keeper was first choice.

However, Hladky lost his spot to Christian Walton following the arrival of new manager Kieran McKenna.

Hladky has not played for Ipswich since a 1-0 League One defeat of Wycombe Wanderers on December 29.

Goodwin is also understood to be keen on St Mirren defender Charles Dunne.

The 29-year-old is contracted to the Buddies until summer 2023 and it would take a six-figure sum to land him.

Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath is also on Goodwin’s radar for a potential summer loan move.

Republic of Ireland midfielder McGrath has struggled to command game time since a January transfer from St Mirren.

Goodwin was St Mirren manager when the club sold McGrath, 25, to Wigan in the January transfer window.

McGrath netted 17 goals from midfield for St Mirren last season.

Pittodrie exit beckons for players

Goodwin has already started his summer rebuild by terminating the contracts of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Mikey Devlin.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine has also been told he will leave Pittodrie at the season.

Scotland international Considine’s contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Goodwin has already informed the players with no future at the club they can leave at the end of the season.

The identity of those players set to leave have yet to be confirmed.

Signing targets will have options

In the hunt for summer signings, Goodwin accepts targets will have other options.

He is confident of delivering a compelling argument for them to sign.

Goodwin said: “When you identify good players they tend to have other options as well.

“It’s not as straightforward as just offering somebody a contract, albeit Aberdeen is a great draw.

“It’s a great club with a great history and is very ambitious.

“There are good things we’ve got going for us, but sometimes these negotiations don’t happen as quickly as you’d like.”