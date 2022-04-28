Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith hails Bayley Hutchison’s PFA nomination as a ‘fantastic’ achievement for her and the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith hails Bayley Hutchison’s PFA nomination as a ‘fantastic’ achievement for her and the club

By Sophie Goodwin
April 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has been nominated for the PFA's Young Player of the Year award.
Aberdeen Women co-boss Gavin Beith is delighted that Bayley Hutchison’s debut SWPL 1 season has been recognised with a PFA Scotland nomination for Young Player of the Year.

Hutchison has impressed this term, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, including match-winning braces against Partick Thistle, Hamilton, Hearts and Motherwell.

The striker has continued her accolade-winning form in the top-flight, having previously won SWPL Player of the Month awards in 2018 and 2020.

And co-manager Beith has praised Hutchison’s latest nomination as a “fantastic” achievement for her and the club.

He said: “It’s great for Bayley to get the PFA nomination, with the goals that she’s scored she is going to grab the highlights.

“She is always going to be effective for us in collecting points – it’s a fantastic achievement for her.

“It’s also fantastic for the club. It’s an old cliché, one player gets the recognition, but they can only do it because of their teammates.

“Bayley needs everyone else in the team to ensure she’s getting service to go and score goals.

“Going into a league where it is so competitive and so many good young players, it’s fantastic for her to be recognised amongst the best of them.”

AFC Women co-manager Gavin Beith.

Hutchison’s goal-scoring record speaks for itself, so a nomination came as no surprise to Beith, who described the young striker as ruthless.

“She’s clinical. If you see Bayley going through 1 v 1 then you’re pretty much turning away thinking a goal is going to go in,” Beith added.

“Bayley is very confident in front of goal and is ruthless when she gets in those situations.

“It’s great to see when it does happen in the game.

“Hopefully she will get the accolades for it, and rightly so because she deserves it, but it’s massive for the team as well.”

A future star on the biggest stage?

Hutchison has also shone on the international stage, scoring in each of her Scotland Under-19s appearances this year.

As a result, she has been tipped as one of Scotland’s best young prospects, and Beith reckons she will fulfil her potential if she continues to work hard.

Bayley Hutchison, number 10, scored four goals in four appearances for Scotland’s Under-19’s. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He said: “It’s the start of her journey and she certainly has the ability, but there are things that need to be developed further and it’s making sure we can get the best out of Bayley.

“She is well aware of that – and that’s our job as coaches.

“We need to ensure that we can keep on pushing her in the right direction.

“Bayley has so much going for her and if she wants it enough and continues to work hard, then she has a great opportunity to get there.”

