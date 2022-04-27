Aberdeen Women’s Bayley Hutchison says PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year nomination is a ‘big honour’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has described her PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year nomination as a ‘big honour’.

She has been nominated for the award after impressing in her debut season in SWPL 1, having scored 12 goals in just 16 league appearances so far.

The 18-year-old also scored three goals in both the SWPL Cup and Scottish Cup, with the Dons were knocked out at the quarter-final stages of both competitions.

Hutchison has been nominated alongside Hearts’ Maria Macaneny, Glasgow City’s Priscila Chinchilla and Celtic’s Jacynta Galabadaarachchi.

The Aberdeen forward has expressed her delight – and shock – at being nominated for the inaugural PFA Scotland Women’s award.

“I’m delighted. It was a shock when the club told me,” Hutchison said.

“It’s a big honour considering all the young talent, having just been away with the (Scotland) Under-19s, every one of them could have been nominated.

“Even with just the players in our team, Eva (Thomson), Eilidh (Shore), Jess (Broadrick) and Francesca (Ogilvie) – they’ve all had a great season.

“It’s the other players in the league who have voted, so it’s a proud moment.”

The striker has had a taste of winning personal accolades before, having won SWPL 1 Player of the Month awards in 2018 and 2020.

Hutchison reckons winning the PFA Scotland award would be another momentous achievement.

Hutchison explained: “You see the men’s game are affiliated with the PFA, so this just shows how much women’s football is coming along.

“It’s actually being taken more seriously now.

“This award is a really big deal, it’s never happened before.”

‘I just put the ball in the net’

Despite being prolific in front of goal in previous seasons with the senior team, Hutchison has surprised herself at how well she has adapted to the top-flight.

And she has credited her goal-scoring return to the efforts of her teammates, many of whom are also playing in SWPL 1 for the first time.

Hutchison said: “I didn’t think I was going to score many goals.

“In this league, the defences are so good and every player is a good player.

“To get this many goals is good, but I wouldn’t be scoring if it wasn’t for my teammates.

“I score the goals, but they get me the ball. They do the hard job – I just put it in the back of the net.”

Ambitions for the rest of the season

There will be plenty more opportunities for Hutchison to add to her goal tally, with the Dons having four games left to play in SWPL 1.

But she insists that her main focus is on helping the team secure fifth place, which is where they currently sit in the table.

Hutchison said: “It would be nice to hit 20, but I’m not going to jinx myself.

“The 18 goals are good for my first year, because I didn’t think I would get where I am.

“I’m just focusing on the team now and trying to get that fifth place.

“I don’t mind if I score – as long as we get the wins.”

A top-half finish would be an impressive outcome for Hutchison and her teammates, and one she feels would exceed outsiders’ expectations.

“We were the underdogs in SWPL 2, and coming up people didn’t think we were going to do as well as we are doing now,” Hutchison added.

“Fifth place would be great, but even sixth would be class for our first season back.

“It’s a credit to the team – everyone and the coaching staff have been amazing.

“It’s been a successful season, even though it isn’t even done yet.”