Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin shoots down speculation striker Christian Ramirez wants to return to US

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists striker Christian Ramirez remains part of his long-term plans.

There has been fan-led speculation Ramirez could return to the United States in the summer following social media posts by the striker and his wife.

However, Goodwin insists there has been no indication from the US international he is unhappy at Aberdeen.

Ramirez, the Dons’ joint-leading goal-scorer this season, is contracted until summer 2023.

Goodwin said: “I haven’t heard that speculation. Christian is under contract and he’s not came to tell me that he’s not happy or he’s not enjoying life at Aberdeen.

“Until that conversation is had, I’ll just assume that he’s quite happy here and giving his all for the team.

“He scored a number of important goals in the first half of the campaign.”

Ramirez remains part of plans

Ramirez was dropped to the bench last weekend in the 2-1 loss to Livingston.

It was the first time since August the twice-capped forward was a substitute in the Premiership.

Goodwin is set for a summer transfer window overhaul of the squad.

However, the Dons boss insists Ramirez, like all the players with deals beyond the summer, are part of his plans going forward.

Asked if Ramirez is part of his plans for next season, Goodwin said: “All the players that are under contract at the moment are part of the plans.

He said: “The main priority for me were the ones who were out of contract.”

Call for Ramirez to deliver ‘big goals’

Ramirez has netted 15 goals this season, all from open play, and is joint fourth in the Premiership scoring chart.

The 31-year-old has not scored since Goodwin was appointed manager in mid-February.

The striker’s last goal was February 12 in the 2-1 Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell.

Aberdeen, with one win in 14 games, remain in danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off scrap.

St Johnstone currently occupy that play-off spot and are five points adrift of Goodwin’s side.

Goodwin has challenged Ramirez to deliver big goals in the remaining games of the season.

He said: “Since I came in, we haven’t given the big man (Ramirez) maybe enough opportunities.

“But hopefully, between now and the end of the season, he’ll be able to go and score another couple of important goals – goals to help us get back to winning ways.”

Positive reaction to being dropped

The loss to Livingston was only the third time in 43 appearances this season Ramirez had not started.

Welsh international Marley Watkins led the attack against Livingston.

Goodwin insists Ramirez reacted positively to the rarity of being on the bench and is fired up to face Dundee.

He said: “He’s had a great reaction.

“I actually thought Christian had a great reaction when he came off the bench (against Livingston).

“The 20-25 minutes he had on the park, I thought he looked quite sharp.

“I think in fairness to the big man, he has played a hell of a lot of football in the last 12 months. He has not had any break.

“Since joining from the MLS, he has played right through.

“I think that is probably having a bit of an impact on him.

“We are going to have to manage him as best we can between now and the end of the season.”

‘One of our more natural scorers’

Goodwin accepts the need for three points against bottom side Dundee.

In the hunt for a victory the Dons boss aims to field a team set up to go out on the attack – and that means using Ramirez.

The Dons boss said: “Christian is one of our more natural goal scorers and Saturday is a game we need to go and try and win.

“So we will try and get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible.

“To give ourselves a chance of getting our noses in front.”

🔴⚽️🇺🇸 Mood around Aberdeen darkens as Christian Ramirez’s Pittodrie future called into question This week's Northern Goal podcast is available now! Click here to listen:https://t.co/E8G1R8hjjY pic.twitter.com/015kybqumE — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) April 28, 2022