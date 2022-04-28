Ross McCrorie wins Aberdeen player of the year award for 2021-22 campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross McCrorie was named Aberdeen’s player of the year at the club’s end of season’s awards.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new deal in February to remain at Pittodrie until 2026, scooped the main accolade which was voted for by supporters.

McCrorie said: “It is an honour to get the award.

“I have to thank the players for their support throughout the season as well as the coaching staff and the fans.

“They have been tremendous since the start of the season.

“We know the results haven’t been good enough.

“We know we need to do better and hopefully we can finish the season on a high and start well next season.

“It is nice to get an award for the hard work I have put in and for the fans to recognise that.

“I appreciate that very much. Hopefully I can repay them with good performances and keep them up.”

McCrorie, who is suspended for this weekend’s crucial encounter against bottom of the league Dundee, added: “I’m disappointed to be suspended but hopefully the boys can pull it out of the bag and get the three points.

“It is a massive game for us all.

“The boys know we need a big performance at the weekend.”

Previous winners of the award include Ryan Hedges (2020-21), Andy Considine (2019-20), Joe Lewis (2018-19) and Scott McKenna (2017-18).

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who has scored 15 goals for the Dons this season, won the players’ player of the year award.

More than 800 people attended the event at P&J Live – the first time the awards had been held in person since 2019.

🔴 The AFC Player Of The Year, sponsored by Central Coaches, is Ross McCrorie. 👏🏽 Many congratulations Ross!#StandFree | @RossMcCrorie4 pic.twitter.com/mkG2WW8Adl — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 28, 2022

Midfielder Connor Barron was named young player of the year. The award was selected by Dons manager Jim Goodwin and his coaching staff.

Barron, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two winners Kelty Hearts, and teammate Calvin Ramsay are on the shortlist for the PFA Scotland young player of the year award.

🔴 Our Young Player Of The Year, sponsored BY MGS Logistics, is Connor Barron. 👏🏽 Well done Connor!#StandFree | @connorbarron8_ pic.twitter.com/cwzNvRpAxl — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 28, 2022

Ryan Duncan was named Aberdeen’s development player of the year. The 18-year-old has impressed while on loan at Peterhead this season.

New signing Vicente Besuijen won the goal of the season award for his goal against Hibernian in the 3-1 victory in March. His strike received most votes from a shortlist selected by the Dons media team.

🔴 Our Goal Of The Season, sponsored by Cable Solutions Worldwide, is Vicente Besuijen. 🇳🇱 Congratulations Vinnie! #StandFree pic.twitter.com/sOwFt1EzLA — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 28, 2022

The Aberdeen FC Community Trust supporter of the year was Cfine (Community Food Initiatives North East).

📺 Ross McCrorie spoke to RedTV after being voted as your AFC Player of the Year. 🔴 Well done Ross! pic.twitter.com/vm2F3EchRH — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 28, 2022

Aberdeen FC Women are due to have their own awards ceremony.

The Dons host Dundee on Saturday.