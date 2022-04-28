Ross McCrorie wins Aberdeen player of the year award for 2021-22 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ross McCrorie wins Aberdeen player of the year award for 2021-22 campaign

By Danny Law
April 28, 2022, 10:29 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 11:26 pm
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.

Ross McCrorie was named Aberdeen’s player of the year at the club’s end of season’s awards.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new deal in February to remain at Pittodrie until 2026, scooped the main accolade which was voted for by supporters.

McCrorie said: “It is an honour to get the award.

“I have to thank the players for their support throughout the season as well as the coaching staff and the fans.

“They have been tremendous since the start of the season.

“We know the results haven’t been good enough.

“We know we need to do better and hopefully we can finish the season on a high and start well next season.

“It is nice to get an award for the hard work I have put in and for the fans to recognise that.

“I appreciate that very much. Hopefully I can repay them with good performances and keep them up.”

McCrorie, who is suspended for this weekend’s crucial encounter against bottom of the league Dundee, added: “I’m disappointed to be suspended but hopefully the boys can pull it out of the bag and get the three points.

“It is a massive game for us all.

“The boys know we need a big performance at the weekend.”

Previous winners of the award include Ryan Hedges (2020-21), Andy Considine (2019-20), Joe Lewis (2018-19) and Scott McKenna (2017-18).

Ross McCrorie was named Aberdeen’s player of the season.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who has scored 15 goals for the Dons this season, won the players’ player of the year award.

More than 800 people attended the event at P&J Live – the first time the awards had been held in person since 2019.

Midfielder Connor Barron was named young player of the year. The award was selected by Dons manager Jim Goodwin and his coaching staff.

Barron, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two winners Kelty Hearts, and teammate Calvin Ramsay are on the shortlist for the PFA Scotland young player of the year award.

Ryan Duncan was named Aberdeen’s development player of the year. The 18-year-old has impressed while on loan at Peterhead this season.

New signing Vicente Besuijen won the goal of the season award for his goal against Hibernian in the 3-1 victory in March. His strike received most votes from a shortlist selected by the Dons media team.

The Aberdeen FC Community Trust supporter of the year was Cfine (Community Food Initiatives North East).

Aberdeen FC Women are due to have their own awards ceremony.

The Dons host Dundee on Saturday.

