Aberdeen Women will be looking to sign off final home game in style – despite venue change, says co-boss Gavin Beith

Aberdeen Women co-boss Gavin Beith is hoping his side will end their SWPL 1 home games with three points when they host Partick Thistle at Cormack Park.

The Dons welcome the Jags to an alternative home ground, as their usual stomping ground, Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium, is unavailable.

Aberdeen had to apply for special dispensation to host the fixture at Cormack Park, as it does not meet SWPL 1 criteria – which requires grounds to provide 199 ‘covered’ seats.

It’s the second time this season the Reds have had to play a ‘home’ fixture away from home, having hosted Glasgow City at Brechin’s Glebe Park in November.

Co-manager Beith admits it’s disappointing they won’t be able to play their final home game at Balmoral, but reckons his side might be able to use it to their advantage.

He said: “It is disappointing that it’s not at Balmoral, but midweek games always become a bit of an issue trying to get the facilities.

“It’s outwith our control, and the club have done a great job just to get the game organised.

“But, in many ways, it might actually help us.

“We train at Cormack Park every week, but are only at Balmoral for the games.

“Although we are comfortable out at Cove, we’re more comfortable at Cormack Park – that is our home.”

Despite the limited space at the training ground, Beith hopes as many fans as possible will turn out at Cormack Park to see the Dons put on a good display.

“This last home game is one we’ve been looking forward to and it’s hard to believe that it’s come round so fast,” he added.

“Hopefully we will get a few fans along, put on a good show and sign off at home with the three points.”

A ‘must’ three points in the hunt for fifth

Aberdeen come into the game off the back of two defeats, but last weekend’s other results went in their favour in their bid for fifth.

Spartans dropped points against Motherwell, meaning the Dons remain in fifth with a two-point cushion over the Edinburgh side.

However, with just four games remaining, Beith knows that his side can’t afford to lose against the Jags if they want to secure a top-half finish in SWPL 1.

“It’s a must-win in terms of getting us where we want to be – which is finishing fifth,” he explained.

“But Thistle are a very, very good side, and we will need to work really hard to earn those three points.”

Beith expects a difficult game against a physical Jags side who have made life difficult for the Dons the last two times they played them.

Thistle have consistently improved this season, and reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup for the first time, but lost 3-1 to nine-time winners Glasgow City.

On what his side can expect at Cormack Park, Beith said: “Brian Graham has got Partick well drilled, well organised, and the players give him absolutely everything they’ve got.

“They like to go after the ball and press. They make life difficult for you.

“Teams in this league don’t sit off you and allow you to play football.

“They’re up against you, so you need to be confident enough to take the ball under pressure and be confident in your own ability to play through the press.

“It’ll be a real 90 minutes of battling at a high tempo.”