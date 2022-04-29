Aberdeen linked with Glentoran teenage left-back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are reportedly closing in on signing Glentoran teenage left-back Brendan Hamilton.

The 15-year-old is a Northern Ireland U16 international and played in the recent Victory Shield tournament.

🔥 What a strike from Northern Ireland's Brendan Hamilton to bag the late winner against Peru in the @UEFA U16 development match today! #GAWA pic.twitter.com/CFJLumUpZD — Irish FA (@IrishFA) April 14, 2022

He is highly rated at Glentoran, where he has progressed through the Belfast club’s youth ranks.

Hamilton would be an addition for the Aberdeen Development Team if signed.