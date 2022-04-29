Aberdeen linked with Glentoran teenage left-back By Sean Wallace April 29, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 3:50 pm Cormack Park training base [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen are reportedly closing in on signing Glentoran teenage left-back Brendan Hamilton. The 15-year-old is a Northern Ireland U16 international and played in the recent Victory Shield tournament. 🔥 What a strike from Northern Ireland's Brendan Hamilton to bag the late winner against Peru in the @UEFA U16 development match today! #GAWA pic.twitter.com/CFJLumUpZD — Irish FA (@IrishFA) April 14, 2022 He is highly rated at Glentoran, where he has progressed through the Belfast club’s youth ranks. Hamilton would be an addition for the Aberdeen Development Team if signed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Richard Gordon: Don’t think Aberdeen are in a relegation scrap? You’re living in fantasy land Players told they will exit Aberdeen ‘appreciate my honesty’ and NONE have downed tools, insists boss Jim Goodwin Post-split tales: How Aberdeen helped Dominic Ball become a winner during 2018 run-in Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to secure 90% of summer signing targets for pre-season