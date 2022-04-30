Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopeful of fixing attack’s drop in confidence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin revealed he has been working on fixing his attackers’ low confidence.

The Reds’ two main forwards, Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins, have scored just three times this year.

United States international Ramirez bagged those three goals.

Ramirez is the Dons’ joint top scorer this season on 15.

However, the 31-year-old has yet to score under new manager Goodwin, a goal drought stretching back to February 11.

Ramirez was dropped to the bench for the first time in a Premiership match since last August in the 2-1 loss to Livingston.

Watkins, 31, was given the task of leading the attack against Livi.

Lewis Ferguson delivering goals

However, it was Lewis Ferguson, also on 15 goals this term, who netted late on from the penalty spot.

Welsh international Watkins returned to action in mid March having been sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury.

Goodwin has tried to boost confidence within the attack ahead of today’s crunch Premiership showdown with Dundee at Pittodrie.

He said: “We have worked a lot on the attacking side to try and create confidence at the top end of the pitch.

“When you look at stats, we have done a lot of stuff really well in terms of possession and playing in the opponent’s half.

“But we haven’t been ruthless or clinical enough.

“We need to try and get our noses in front and that’s been a problem all season.

“Since I have come in we are always chasing games, which is a concern.

“We need to work as hard as we have been, the boys look great in training.”

Aberdeen ‘in a good place mentally’

The threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off fight still remains for Goodwin’s side.

Aberdeen are only five points ahead of 11th-placed St Johnstone, the side currently occupying the play-off spot.

The two sides go head-to-head in Perth in the penultimate game of the season on Wednesday, May 11.

Aberdeen have won just once in 14 games and have yet to register a Premiership clean sheet this year.

But Goodwin insists his squad are in ‘a good place mentally’.

He said: “From the outside people might not think the atmosphere is good, but it is.

“The boys are in a good place mentally and we have belief in the group.

“But we can’t kid ourselves and we know the situation we are in and we have to look to win against Dundee.”

Dons’ Player of the Year suspended

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Ross McCrorie for today’s match with Dundee.

McCrorie is suspended having been sent off in the 2-1 loss to Livingston for a second bookable offence.

The 24-year-old was named Aberdeen’s Player of the Year at the club’s end-of-season awards on Thursday night.

Winger Matty Kennedy remains sidelined with a back issue.

Goodwin said: “We are in good shape and Matty is the only one who has missed training.

“Other than that everyone else is in full health.”