Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopeful of fixing attack’s drop in confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopeful of fixing attack’s drop in confidence

By Sean Wallace
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez looks dejected after losing to Ross County.
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez looks dejected after losing to Ross County.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin revealed he has been working on fixing his attackers’ low confidence.

The Reds’ two main forwards, Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins, have scored just three times this year.

United States international Ramirez bagged those three goals.

Ramirez is the Dons’ joint top scorer this season on 15.

However, the 31-year-old has yet to score under new manager Goodwin, a goal drought stretching back to February 11.

Ramirez was dropped to the bench for the first time in a Premiership match since last August in the 2-1 loss to Livingston.

Watkins, 31, was given the task of leading the attack against Livi.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez looks dejected as he misses a good chance in the 1-0 loss to Ross County.

Lewis Ferguson delivering goals

However, it was Lewis Ferguson, also on 15 goals this term, who netted late on from the penalty spot.

Welsh international Watkins returned to action in mid March having been sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury.

Goodwin has tried to boost confidence within the attack ahead of today’s crunch Premiership showdown with Dundee at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins in action against Livingston in the 2-1 loss.

He said: “We have worked a lot on the attacking side to try and create confidence at the top end of the pitch.

“When you look at stats, we have done a lot of stuff really well in terms of possession and playing in the opponent’s half.

“But we haven’t been ruthless or clinical enough.

“We need to try and get our noses in front and that’s been a problem all season.

“Since I have come in we are always chasing games, which is a concern.

“We need to work as hard as we have been, the boys look great in training.”

Aberdeen ‘in a good place mentally’

The threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off fight still remains for Goodwin’s side.

Aberdeen are only five points ahead of 11th-placed St Johnstone, the side currently occupying the play-off spot.

The two sides go head-to-head in Perth in the penultimate game of the season on Wednesday, May 11.

Aberdeen have won just once in 14 games and have yet to register a Premiership clean sheet this year.

Nicky Devlin (2) of Livingston scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.

But Goodwin insists his squad are in ‘a good place mentally’.

He said: “From the outside people might not think the atmosphere is good, but it is.

“The boys are in a good place mentally and we have belief in the group.

“But we can’t kid ourselves and we know the situation we are in and we have to look to win against Dundee.”

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson scores a penalty to make it 2-1 against Livingston.

Dons’ Player of the Year suspended

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Ross McCrorie for today’s match with Dundee.

McCrorie is suspended having been sent off in the 2-1 loss to Livingston for a second bookable offence.

The 24-year-old was named Aberdeen’s Player of the Year at the club’s end-of-season awards on Thursday night.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and Max Stryjek of Livingston battle for the ball

Winger Matty Kennedy remains sidelined with a back issue.

Goodwin said: “We are in good shape and Matty is the only one who has missed training.

“Other than that everyone else is in full health.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]