ANALYSIS: After relief of all but killing off relegation play-off danger comes reality of the extent of the rebuild needed

After the initial relief of Aberdeen effectively wiping out the relegation play-off danger the reality hits.

The reality of the magnitude of rebuild required in the summer to get a side that has woefully underperformed back on track.

Aberdeen delivered with a 1-0 defeat of Dundee in a must win game to all but kill off any threat of being dragged into a relegation scrap.

There can be no plaudits and no celebration in beating a team rock bottom of the Premiership to ease fears of a battle for top flight survival.

Having effectively ended the fear of going down, the only way must be up for Aberdeen.

This dire season must serve as a cautionary tale on what can happen if the recruitment is not right in a transfer window.

The summer’s rebuild must be right and must reinvigorate a team that has not been good enough this season.

A collective sigh of relief from fans

Pittodrie was gripped by a collective sigh of relief as Lewis Ferguson’s converted penalty prevented any chance of a dire season plunging into disaster.

Aberdeen delivered a first Premiership clean sheet in 2022 but the rearguard were nervous and vulnerable in the first half.

The Dons deserved this win for their second half performance.

Manager Goodwin deserved it for starting with an attacking line-up and outlook.

Aberdeen too far ahead of Saints

Aberdeen are eight points ahead of St Johnstone and hold a far superior goal difference.

With three games remaining the Dons are still not mathematically clear of the play-offs.

However Aberdeen would have to lose their last three games and St Johnstone win their remaining three.

That is a perfect storm that is not going to happen.

The pressure was heavy on a Dons side that had no momentum.

Prior to kick-off Aberdeen had picked up the fewest points of any side in the top flight in 2022 – just nine points from 14 games this calendar year.

Aberdeen’s season has been badly damaged by the inability to keep a clean sheet.

It is no coincidence that on the first time they secured a league shut out in 2022 the Reds also landed three points.

Keeper Joe Lewis delivers argument

Keeper Joe Lewis was fundamental to that with two superb saves in the first half.

Aberdeen have been linked with a summer transfer swoop for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Lewis gave a compelling argument that he should still be No.1 next season.

In the build up to the game Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said he was ‘delighted’ that experienced referee Collum was officiating.

The Dons boss frustrated by the decision of Grant Irvine in 2-1 the loss to Livingston when he opted not to red card keeper Max Stryjek or award penalty for a blatant foul.

The SFA subsequently issued a notice of complaint to the keeper and Livingston accepted a two game ban.

Collum got the big call right by awarding a penalty for a foul on Jonny Hayes in the 73rd minute – converted by Lewis Ferguson.

However Collum got another spot-kick decision wrong when the Reds should have had a penalty for a first half foul on Jack MacKenzie.

Aberdeen start on the front foot

Aberdeen made their intentions clear straight from the kick-off when Lewis Ferguson fired an audacious 35 yard drive that went just over.

In the seventh minute Ferguson received a pass from Marley Watkins before unleashing a 20 yard drive that was saved by keeper Harrison Sharp.

It was a bright start but then Dundee came into it.

In the 15th minute Joe Lewis produced a superb save as Danny Mullen unleashed a curling 22 yard drive.

It looked goal-bound but Lewis brilliantly dived to his right to push the ball wide with an outstretched hand.

Moments later Lewis again came to the rescue again with another impressive block to deny Paul McMullan’s header from 12 yards.

Restricted to long range shots at goal

Aberdeen were restricted to long range shots in the remainder of the first half with Barron, Ferguson and Ramirez fizzing efforts wide.

In the 47th minute Aberdeen had a strong penalty call turned down by referee Collum.

Ramirez played in Jack MacKenzie who burst into the box at pace only to be brought down by Cammy Kerr.

Aberdeen players were incensed there was no penalty award as Collum waved off their appeals.

The Dons continued to press with the lively Besuijen breaking into goal and then firing past keeper Sharp. His effort flashed across the face of goal and went wide.

In the 54th minute Ryan Sweeney was allowed a free-header from a set-piece delivery and his effort beat Lewis.

However Ramsay was well placed on the line to clear.

Striker Christian Ramirez collected a pass from Hayes, took a touch then curled in a shot from 22 yards in the 65th minute only for keeper Sharp to save.

Collum gets the ‘big call’ spot on

Aberdeen were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute when Hayes broke into the 18 yard box at pace.

Paul McGowan stuck his left leg out in a clumsy challenge and brought down Hayes.

Scotland international Ferguson fired the spot kick right down the middle to beat keeper Sharp.

The goal, calmly taken, elevated the Scotland international to top scorer this season – his 16th of the campaign.

Lewis came to the rescue again in the 88th minute when Mullen stepped past Bates in the penalty area.

Mullen’s low 12 yard shot was saved by the diving keeper.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 7; Mackenzie 6, Bates 6, Gallagher 6, Ramsay 6, Barron 7, Ferguson 6, Hayes 7 (Montgomery 77), Ramirez 6 (Jenks 68), Besuijen 7, Watkins 6.

Subs: Woods, Considine, Montgomery, McGeouch, Ojo, McLennan, Polvara, Ruth.

DUNDEE (4-3-3): Sharp 7; Marshall 6, Sweeney 7, McGhee 6, Kerr 6 (Daley-Campbell 89), McGinn 6 (Rudden 68), Adam 5 (Mulligan 52), Anderson (L. McGowan 69), 6, P. McGowan 7, Mullen 6, McMullan 6.

Subs: Welsh, Fontaine, Byrne, Chapman, Mulligan, Robertson.

Referee: Willie Collum 6

Attendance: 13,747

Man of the Match: Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen)