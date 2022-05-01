‘Joe saved our bacon’ – Aberdeen fans hail captain Joe Lewis after he shuts out Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘Joe saved our bacon’ – Aberdeen fans hail captain Joe Lewis after he shuts out Dundee

By Paul Third
May 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis was hailed the hero as he made several saves to help the Dons to victory against Dundee on Saturday.

The goalkeeper’s display in the first half in particular proved crucial as Lewis Ferguson’s late penalty gave the Dons a 1-0 win to all but secure their place in the Scottish Premiership.

Lewis drew the ire of fans following the 2-2 draw against Dundee at Dens Park on April 2 but he certainly made amends with his Pittodrie performance.

Bill Methven wrote on Facebook: “Joe saved the Dons bacon today – probably his best game of the season” while Colin Paterson added: “showed his captaincy yesterday I thought, always shouting at the defence, even running up the pitch a couple of times to give advice.”

The praise continued on Twitter.

Relief all-round as Dons head for Premiership safety

While fans were strong in their praise for their goalkeeper, there was no hiding the shared sense of relief at seeing their team move eight points clear of the play-offs with three games remaining.

On Facebook Scott Wilkinson wrote: “Far better in the second half, and a well deserved win. I was fearing it was going to be yet another of those games, where we dominated, created chances, but somehow still failed to win.

“That’s the pressure lifted now, with being 8 points clear of St Johnstone. Let’s just get right behind the team for the last three games, and end the season with some positivity. COYR!!”

Kevryn Black is already dreaming of a major summer rebuild,

He wrote: “Awful season, be glad when it’s over, that should see us safe for this season.

“Looking forward to next season though and let’s see what Goodwin puts together he could potentially have the biggest budget any Dons manager has had if Ferguson and Ramsey are sold and Notts Forest get promoted!”

Despite a torrid campaign some fans have somehow managed to retain their sense of humour too.

But perhaps this says it all…..

