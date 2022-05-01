‘Joe saved our bacon’ – Aberdeen fans hail captain Joe Lewis after he shuts out Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis was hailed the hero as he made several saves to help the Dons to victory against Dundee on Saturday.

The goalkeeper’s display in the first half in particular proved crucial as Lewis Ferguson’s late penalty gave the Dons a 1-0 win to all but secure their place in the Scottish Premiership.

Lewis drew the ire of fans following the 2-2 draw against Dundee at Dens Park on April 2 but he certainly made amends with his Pittodrie performance.

Bill Methven wrote on Facebook: “Joe saved the Dons bacon today – probably his best game of the season” while Colin Paterson added: “showed his captaincy yesterday I thought, always shouting at the defence, even running up the pitch a couple of times to give advice.”

The praise continued on Twitter.

Special mention for Joe Lewis today. He’s deservedly taken a lot of flack this season but he was the reason we were still in the game at half time! — Grumpy Scotsman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@grumpy_scot1) April 30, 2022

Well at least we won. Great saves today from Joe Lewis. Ferguson and Barron where great. But defence is still terrifying to watch. And maybe no mathematically safe surely that’s us safe 🤔 — Angus the Bull (@Angus_the_Bull1) April 30, 2022

Joe Lewis was excellent today, best he’s been this season #standfree — Fix und fertig (@Fixundfertig_) April 30, 2022

Relief all-round as Dons head for Premiership safety

While fans were strong in their praise for their goalkeeper, there was no hiding the shared sense of relief at seeing their team move eight points clear of the play-offs with three games remaining.

On Facebook Scott Wilkinson wrote: “Far better in the second half, and a well deserved win. I was fearing it was going to be yet another of those games, where we dominated, created chances, but somehow still failed to win.

“That’s the pressure lifted now, with being 8 points clear of St Johnstone. Let’s just get right behind the team for the last three games, and end the season with some positivity. COYR!!”

Kevryn Black is already dreaming of a major summer rebuild,

He wrote: “Awful season, be glad when it’s over, that should see us safe for this season.

“Looking forward to next season though and let’s see what Goodwin puts together he could potentially have the biggest budget any Dons manager has had if Ferguson and Ramsey are sold and Notts Forest get promoted!”

Despite a torrid campaign some fans have somehow managed to retain their sense of humour too.

The whole of Scotland cheers as Mark McGhees naked interview is prevented for another week. Besuijn MOM for me. Good 2nd half and a clean sheet. One more point will do #standfree — Kevin (@oorscottish) April 30, 2022

But perhaps this says it all…..

Ages since I've used this pic.twitter.com/a9gG0mqO4Q — David Ross 🌱🌼🌾🍅🌽 (@GardensbytheTay) April 30, 2022