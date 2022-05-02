Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis’ praised by boss Jim Goodwin for performance in defeat of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis’ praised by boss Jim Goodwin for performance in defeat of Dundee

By Sean Wallace
May 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 12:32 pm
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis produced impressive saves against Dundee.
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis produced impressive saves against Dundee.

After a ‘tough season’ Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis has been praised for his performance in the defeat of Dundee.

Manager Jim Goodwin singled out captain Lewis for ‘special mention’ for his shift in the 1-0 win at the weekend.

Aberdeen have been linked with a summer transfer window move for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Goodwin admits it has been a ‘tough season’ for Lewis, 34, and the defence.

Aberdeen had failed to register a Premiership clean sheet this year until shutting out the Dens Park club.

Lewis was also dropped for the first time in his Aberdeen career last October by former  boss Stephen Glass.

However the Dons’ keeper was back to his best in producing vital saves, particularly in the first-half, in the defeat of bottom side Dundee.

That win moved Aberdeen eight points clear of the relegation play-off spot with only three Premiership games remaining.

Aberdeen also hold a far superior goal difference to St Johnstone, the team currently occupying the play-off spot.

Goodwin said: “Joe Lewis had to make one or two very good saves and I think he deserves special mention.

“It has been a tough season for the lads at the back and for Joe.

“I think he was a really top performer for us against Dundee.”

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis saves a shot from Dundee’s Josh Mulligan’s (15) during the Dons’ 1-0 win.

Lewis stopped Dons chasing the game

Lewis was only benched for two games in October before reclaiming the No.1 spot from Gary Woods.

Aberdeen have been linked with Ipswich Czech Republic keeper Hladky.

Ipswich are understood to be willing to sell Hladky in the summer as the keeper has lost the number one spot he held for the first half of the campaign.

Lewis is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024, having signed a five-year extension in 2019.

The defeat of Dundee was Lewis’ 259th start for Aberdeen.

Goodwin said: “We gave Dundee soft chances and if it wasn’t for Joe Lewis we could have found ourselves chasing the game.

 

“That is what we have had to do in games up until now.

“The players deserve credit in what was an anxious and nervy game.

“However, we will not get carried away as we have a lot to improve on.”

 

