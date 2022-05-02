Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis’ praised by boss Jim Goodwin for performance in defeat of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a ‘tough season’ Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis has been praised for his performance in the defeat of Dundee.

Manager Jim Goodwin singled out captain Lewis for ‘special mention’ for his shift in the 1-0 win at the weekend.

Aberdeen have been linked with a summer transfer window move for Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Goodwin admits it has been a ‘tough season’ for Lewis, 34, and the defence.

Aberdeen had failed to register a Premiership clean sheet this year until shutting out the Dens Park club.

Lewis was also dropped for the first time in his Aberdeen career last October by former boss Stephen Glass.

However the Dons’ keeper was back to his best in producing vital saves, particularly in the first-half, in the defeat of bottom side Dundee.

That win moved Aberdeen eight points clear of the relegation play-off spot with only three Premiership games remaining.

Aberdeen also hold a far superior goal difference to St Johnstone, the team currently occupying the play-off spot.

Goodwin said: “Joe Lewis had to make one or two very good saves and I think he deserves special mention.

“It has been a tough season for the lads at the back and for Joe.

“I think he was a really top performer for us against Dundee.”

Lewis stopped Dons chasing the game

Lewis was only benched for two games in October before reclaiming the No.1 spot from Gary Woods.

Aberdeen have been linked with Ipswich Czech Republic keeper Hladky.

Ipswich are understood to be willing to sell Hladky in the summer as the keeper has lost the number one spot he held for the first half of the campaign.

Lewis is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024, having signed a five-year extension in 2019.

The defeat of Dundee was Lewis’ 259th start for Aberdeen.

Goodwin said: “We gave Dundee soft chances and if it wasn’t for Joe Lewis we could have found ourselves chasing the game.

“That is what we have had to do in games up until now.

“The players deserve credit in what was an anxious and nervy game.

“However, we will not get carried away as we have a lot to improve on.”