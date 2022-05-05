Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues warning against thinking it’s ‘job done’ in terms of relegation play-off threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues warning against thinking it’s ‘job done’ in terms of relegation play-off threat

By Sean Wallace
May 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 7:55 am
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates scoring the winner against Dundee.
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates scoring the winner against Dundee.

Boss Jim Goodwin has warned Aberdeen against thinking it is ‘job done’ with their Premiership safety.

The Dons have opened up an eight-point gap on St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With just only three games remaining, the Dons look to be clear of any danger.

However, Goodwin has issued a red alert to his side that they are ‘not safe until you are mathematically safe’.

He has demanded the Dons get a win against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday to totally kill-off the play-off threat.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after the 1-0 defeat of bottom side Dundee.

And he wants the Reds to finish the campaign with nine points from nine.

Goodwin said: “We can’t think it’s job done, it’s not.

“You are not safe until you are mathematically safe, so we can’t sit here and rest on our laurels.

“We want to win the remaining few games we have.

“The aim is to try to finish the best of the rest, which would be seventh, if possible.”

Bid to end dire season positively

Aberdeen face an away day double-header starting at Hibs on Saturday.

They then face St Johnstone away on Wednesday May 11, before calling time on a dismal season at home against St Mirren next weekend.

It is the first time Aberdeen have finished a Premiership season in the bottom six since 2013.

The failure to finish in the top half of the table also ensured Aberdeen’s eight-year run of European qualification is over.

Lewis Ferguson scores from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 against Dundee.

This season is the first since 2014 the Dons have failed to qualify for Europe.

It has been a dismal campaign with the Reds twice going 10 games without a win.

Aberdeen also failed to register a clean sheet for four months in the Premiership.

The 1-0 win over Dundee at the weekend was the first league shut-out since December 11.

Emergence of young stars a positive

Goodwin will undertake a squad rebuild in the summer to ensure the Dons are back on track next season.

However, he insists there have been shafts of light amid the gloom of the 2021-22 campaign.

The emergence of Calvin Ramsay, Connor Barron and Jack MacKenzie from the youth academy have been positives.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Calvin Ramsay.

Right-back Ramsay, 18, was recently named the SFWA Young Player of the Year.

Liverpool and Leeds United are set to launch bids to sign Ramsay in the summer.

Midfielder Barron, 19, has been a standout since making his breakthrough earlier this year.

Barron spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two Kelty Hearts.

Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Connor Barron of Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

He played a key role in their title-inning season before being recalled early from his loan spell in January.

Barron has started every game since Goodwin was appointed manager in mid-February.

Left-back MacKenzie, 21, also cemented his position this season until suffering a string of injury problems.

Now back to full-fitness, MacKenzie has impressed in recent weeks.

Jack Mackenzie of Aberdeen challenges for the ball with Cammy Kerr of Dundee.

Goodwin said: “As disappointing as the overall campaign has been there has been some positive moments.

“Some of the young players that have come into the team are the positives we should look at.

“Jack MacKenzie deserves a real mention as he had problems with injuries prior to me coming in.

“During the period he has played the last couple of games, he has been very consistent.

“He has a great attitude and great professionalism.

“Jack has a great appetite for the game.”

Young stars will continue to improve

Aberdeen are anticipating bids in the summer transfer window for Ramsay.

Barron could also come on to the radar of clubs following his impressive breakout in the second half of the season.

Goodwin said: “Ramsay at right-back won the SFWA Young Player of the Year award.

“Connor Barron in the middle of the pitch … there are some positives to take from a very poor campaign.

“Those guys will learn from the experiences they have had and hopefully improve continuously.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]