Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues warning against thinking it’s ‘job done’ in terms of relegation play-off threat

Boss Jim Goodwin has warned Aberdeen against thinking it is ‘job done’ with their Premiership safety.

The Dons have opened up an eight-point gap on St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

With just only three games remaining, the Dons look to be clear of any danger.

However, Goodwin has issued a red alert to his side that they are ‘not safe until you are mathematically safe’.

He has demanded the Dons get a win against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday to totally kill-off the play-off threat.

And he wants the Reds to finish the campaign with nine points from nine.

Goodwin said: “We can’t think it’s job done, it’s not.

“You are not safe until you are mathematically safe, so we can’t sit here and rest on our laurels.

“We want to win the remaining few games we have.

“The aim is to try to finish the best of the rest, which would be seventh, if possible.”

Bid to end dire season positively

Aberdeen face an away day double-header starting at Hibs on Saturday.

They then face St Johnstone away on Wednesday May 11, before calling time on a dismal season at home against St Mirren next weekend.

It is the first time Aberdeen have finished a Premiership season in the bottom six since 2013.

The failure to finish in the top half of the table also ensured Aberdeen’s eight-year run of European qualification is over.

This season is the first since 2014 the Dons have failed to qualify for Europe.

It has been a dismal campaign with the Reds twice going 10 games without a win.

Aberdeen also failed to register a clean sheet for four months in the Premiership.

The 1-0 win over Dundee at the weekend was the first league shut-out since December 11.

Emergence of young stars a positive

Goodwin will undertake a squad rebuild in the summer to ensure the Dons are back on track next season.

However, he insists there have been shafts of light amid the gloom of the 2021-22 campaign.

The emergence of Calvin Ramsay, Connor Barron and Jack MacKenzie from the youth academy have been positives.

Right-back Ramsay, 18, was recently named the SFWA Young Player of the Year.

Liverpool and Leeds United are set to launch bids to sign Ramsay in the summer.

Midfielder Barron, 19, has been a standout since making his breakthrough earlier this year.

Barron spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two Kelty Hearts.

He played a key role in their title-inning season before being recalled early from his loan spell in January.

Barron has started every game since Goodwin was appointed manager in mid-February.

Left-back MacKenzie, 21, also cemented his position this season until suffering a string of injury problems.

Now back to full-fitness, MacKenzie has impressed in recent weeks.

Goodwin said: “As disappointing as the overall campaign has been there has been some positive moments.

“Some of the young players that have come into the team are the positives we should look at.

“Jack MacKenzie deserves a real mention as he had problems with injuries prior to me coming in.

“During the period he has played the last couple of games, he has been very consistent.

“He has a great attitude and great professionalism.

“Jack has a great appetite for the game.”

Young stars will continue to improve

Aberdeen are anticipating bids in the summer transfer window for Ramsay.

Barron could also come on to the radar of clubs following his impressive breakout in the second half of the season.

Goodwin said: “Ramsay at right-back won the SFWA Young Player of the Year award.

“Connor Barron in the middle of the pitch … there are some positives to take from a very poor campaign.

“Those guys will learn from the experiences they have had and hopefully improve continuously.”