Regionalised groups removed for 2022-23 Premier Sports Cup

The SPFL have confirmed that the draw for the 2022-23 Premier Sports Cup will take place later this month.

The draw will take place on Wednesday May 25 at 1pm and be shown live by Premier Sports via their FreeSports channel.

Aberdeen will be in the draw for the group stages of the competition for the first time after they failed to qualify for European football.

The SPFL have confirmed that the groups will not be regionalised on a north/south split.

The move comes following a recommendation from the SPFL Competitions Working Group after six years of the North/South split in the group stage.

The five SPFL clubs who qualify for European football next season receive a bye to the knockout stages of the competition.

The Premier Sports Cup group stage draw will involve the other 37 SPFL clubs from 2021/22 plus Highland League champions Fraserburgh and Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

The additional slot will be taken by Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle, following a decision by the SPFL board, as the Lowland League were given the extra place last season.

The 40 clubs will be drawn into eight groups of five on a seeded basis. Details of the seeding pots will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join the five European entrants in the last 16 of the tournament at the end of August.

Due to changes to the calendar caused by the winter World Cup in Qatar, the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals will take place in January and the final is scheduled for Sunday February 26.

Premier Sports Cup 2022/23 dates

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 9/10, 2022

MD2: Midweek of July 12/13, 2022

MD3: Weekend of July 16/17, 2022

MD4: Midweek of July 19/20, 2022

MD5: Weekend of July 23/24, 2022

Second round

Midweek of August 30/31, 2022

Quarter-finals

Midweek of October 18-20, 2022

Semi-finals

Weekend of January 14/15, 2023

Final

Sunday February 26, 2023