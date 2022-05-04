Regionalised groups removed for 2022-23 Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Regionalised groups removed for 2022-23 Premier Sports Cup

By Danny Law
May 4, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 4:49 pm
Aberdeen will be playing in the group stages of the current format of the competition for the first time.
Aberdeen will be playing in the group stages of the current format of the competition for the first time.

The SPFL have confirmed that the draw for the 2022-23 Premier Sports Cup will take place later this month.

The draw will take place on Wednesday May 25 at 1pm and be shown live by Premier Sports via their FreeSports channel.

Aberdeen will be in the draw for the group stages of the competition for the first time after they failed to qualify for European football.

The SPFL have confirmed that the groups will not be regionalised on a north/south split.

The move comes following a recommendation from the SPFL Competitions Working Group after six years of the North/South split in the group stage.

The five SPFL clubs who qualify for European football next season receive a bye to the knockout stages of the competition.

Fraserburgh will be playing in the competition next season.

The Premier Sports Cup group stage draw will involve the other 37 SPFL clubs from 2021/22 plus Highland League champions Fraserburgh and Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

The additional slot will be taken by Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle, following a decision by the SPFL board, as the Lowland League were given the extra place last season.

The 40 clubs will be drawn into eight groups of five on a seeded basis. Details of the seeding pots will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join the five European entrants in the last 16 of the tournament at the end of August.

Due to changes to the calendar caused by the winter World Cup in Qatar, the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals will take place in January and the final is scheduled for Sunday February 26.

Premier Sports Cup 2022/23 dates

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 9/10, 2022

MD2: Midweek of July 12/13, 2022

MD3: Weekend of July 16/17, 2022

MD4: Midweek of July 19/20, 2022

MD5: Weekend of July 23/24, 2022

Second round

Midweek of August 30/31, 2022

Quarter-finals

Midweek of October 18-20, 2022

Semi-finals

Weekend of January 14/15, 2023

Final

Sunday February 26, 2023

