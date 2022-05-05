Former Don Willie Garner joins board at Aberdeen FC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen player and assistant manager Willie Garner has returned to the club as a non-executive director on the Dons board.

Garner, who played for the Dons between 1975 and 1981 before returning to Pittodrie in 1984 as assistant to Alex Ferguson where he served alongside the former Dons boss for two years.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: “A credible and authoritative commentator on the game, Willie is well-respected in footballing circles and the business community.

“His love for Aberdeen and his passion for and knowledge of the game made him an obvious candidate when we were looking to add depth and breadth to the board.

“Having recently retired from a successful business career in banking and finance, Willie will bring both commercial acumen and football knowledge to the board and provide valuable input and advice as we look to execute and deliver on the club’s strategy.”

Garner honoured to return for a third spell at Pittodrie

Following his retirement from football Garner enjoyed a second career in banking and finance with Lloyds and Scottish Widows.

Garner said: “I’m incredibly honoured to join the board of Aberdeen FC.

“Having spent considerable time, in particular with the chairman, the directors and senior management at the club over the last few weeks, I’ve been really impressed by what I’ve seen.

“It’s obviously been a really tough season, but I’m convinced the vision and strategy is the right one for the club.

“This includes the new structure that’s been put in place within the football operation, player identification and recruitment department.

“The club also has first class training facilities which, along with its new stadium aspirations, bode well for the future.

“I do believe we’re on the right path to delivering the results the club and its fans want to see.

“It often takes a season or two when you go through a transition, however, I’m very excited to be joining the board at this time and looking forward to contributing to the club’s sustainable success.”