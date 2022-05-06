Joe Harper: Christian Ramirez is clearly frustrated but hopefully the striker will remain at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hopefully United States international striker Christian Ramirez will still be at Aberdeen next season.

There has been speculation among supporters that Ramirez could return to the United States in the summer.

That is primarily because his family have returned home to the States.

After impressive early form, the goals have dried up for Ramirez in recent months.

He has not scored since Jim Goodwin was appointed manager in mid February.

His reaction in being substituted in the 1-0 defeat of Dundee indicates the level of the striker’s frustration.

He kicked the water-bottles near the dug-out after being taken off.

Things are not going well for Ramirez at the moment.

However, he still has a year remaining on his Pittodrie contract and has shown this season that he is a goal-scorer.

Whether Ramirez exits or remains at Pittodrie in the summer remains to be seen in what will be a major rebuild by Goodwin.

If he leaves the Dons must find a suitable goal-scoring replacement.

And if Ramirez remains for the 2022-23 campaign the Reds must still sign another proven goal scorer – to play up front with him.

Ramirez has endured almost the entire season without a strike partner.

A striker leading the line continually on his own cannot be allowed to happen again – whether Ramirez stays or goes.

Aberdeen need at least two proven goal-scorers to lead the attack next season.

They were far too reliant on Ramirez this season and were only an injury to the USA striker away from an attacking disaster.

Ramirez has netted 15 times this season from open play which is a good return at any time.

It is a very good return considering the circumstances he played under.

🎶 He is our no.9⃣… 🇺🇸 11 goals so far this season for Christian Ramirez. 🔴 More to come in 2022, @Chris_Ramirez17? pic.twitter.com/Mx4pJeEq5f — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 3, 2022

Ramirez operated with no strike partner and limited service in a struggling team.

Imagine what he could do with a goal-scoring partner alongside him whilst receiving regular, accurate crosses – in a winning side.

Aberdeen would have been in real trouble this season without Ramirez’s goals.

Being away from your family is very difficult.

When I was playing for Everton my wife was pregnant and wanted to go home to be with her mum and dad.

I had to remain and focus on my game.

It is tough when you are separated from your family.

If Ramirez is at Pittodrie next season then the Dons must sign players who will help him out.

As well as another striker Aberdeen must sign attacking players who will deliver dangerous crosses into the boxes for Ramirez to feed off.

Players similar to Vicente Besuijen who arrived in January.

The Dutch winger was an attacking threat in the defeat of Dundee.

Besuijen is not afraid to shoot and is clearly brimming with talent and potential.

He has only been at Pittodrie for a couple of months but has already made a positive impact.

Besuijen can cross the ball with both his left and right foot.

He is a quality player and will only get even better at Aberdeen as he has so much potential.

Earlier in the season Ramirez appeared on course to smash the 20 goal mark.

With only three games remaining this season he will hopefully deliver a few more goals.

Whether that would be to exit on a high or secure confidence for next season at the Dons, we will wait and see.

I hope it is the latter.

And if he does stay Ramirez can’t carry the weight of the attack on his own again.

Huge sigh of relief for Aberdeen

Now the relegation play-off threat is effectively over everyone associated with Aberdeen can breath a huge sigh of relief.

Although it is still mathematically possible to be dragged into the play-offs it won’t happen.

Aberdeen are eight points ahead of St Johnstone with three games remaining.

It is too big an advantage.

The Red Army will be glad to see the end of a season that has given them very little to cheer about.

It is a campaign supporters will want to forget quickly to focus on next season.

It is important Aberdeen go into the summer with positivity and optimism.

The only way to do that is by racking up a winning end to the campaign.

Ultimately the only positive to take from this campaign is the emergence of the youngsters into the first team.

Teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay has been superb and is a deserved winner of the SFWA Young Player of the Season award.

It is no surprise clubs like Liverpool and Leeds United are interested in him.

The emergence of midfielder Connor Barron to become a first team regular has also been exciting.

Barron is a real talent who plays with a maturity well beyond his years.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie also made an impact earlier in the season only to suffer months of injury frustration.

He has impressed in recent games. Hopefully MacKenzie will enjoy an injury free campaign next season.

Manchester City stunned in Madrid

Manchester City have a mammoth task in picking themselves up after their Champions League semi-final heartache in Madrid.

Two goals up going into the 90th minute against Real Madrid they were on course for the Champions League final.

Real Madrid’s sensational late two goal salvo forced extra time before the Spaniards netted a winner.

Manchester City are still in a Premier League title race with Liverpool.

The sheer pain of their Champions League exit could potentially dent that title challenge.