No indication from striker Christian Ramirez he wants to leave Aberdeen, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has made no indication he wants to return to the United States, confirmed boss Jim Goodwin.

There has been mounting supporter speculation Ramirez could exit Pittodrie in the summer.

Ramirez’s family have recently returned to the States and the striker reacted furiously to being substituted in the 1-0 defeat of Dundee.

United States international Ramirez, who has scored 15 times this season, is contracted to the Dons until summer 2023.

Goodwin confirmed there has been no signal from the striker or his representatives that he aims to cut his time at Pittodrie short.

The Dons boss aims to rebuild the squad in the summer and confirmed Ramirez remains part of his plans.

Goodwin said: “Christian is contracted to Aberdeen next season and has not made any statements to me or publicly about wanting to move back to America.

“Neither him nor his representatives have been in touch with me or anybody else in the football department to tell us that they don’t want to be here and they don’t want to be a part of it.

“I think his family went home last week, but that was always planned for the summer.

“I will have more discussions with all of those players in the next couple of weeks, but, as far as I’m aware or led to believe, Christian Ramirez is committed to Aberdeen.

“Until I hear different then that’s what we will plan for.”

Frustration at being substituted – but Goodwin says Ramirez is ‘completely on board’

Ramirez was dropped for the first time in a Premiership match since August in the recent 2-1 loss to Livingston.

The twice-capped forward was reinstated to the starting-line up in the next game – last weekend’s clash with bottom side Dundee.

With 22 minutes remaining, Ramirez was replaced by on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Teddy Jenks.

Ramirez was clearly frustrated at the decision and kicked the water bottles by the dugout after coming off.

Last summer Ramirez arrived at Pittodrie as one of former manager Stephen Glass marquee signings.

Goodwin says it is ‘only natural’ Ramirez would be disappointed at the exit of Glass.

However Goodwin insists the striker has been ‘completely on board’ with everything he has asked him to do.

Goodwin said: “Christian scored some important goals for the club in the first half of the season.

“I think there was a little bit of disappointment when Stephen Glass was relieved of his duties, because he brought him to the club.

“That’s only natural as a player, because you’re used to working with a certain manager and a certain style.

“I do things a little bit differently.

“I have to say Christian has been completely on board with everything that we’ve asked him to do.”

No summer 2021 break for Ramirez

Every one of Ramirez’s 15 goals this season have come from open play.

He currently sits joint fifth in the Premiership scoring chart with 10 goals.

Ramirez is three goals behind leader Regan Charles-Cook of Ross County, who has netted 13 league goals this term.

However, Ramirez, nicknamed Superman during his time at Minnesota United, has yet to score since Goodwin was appointed Aberdeen manager in mid February.

He last netted in the 2-1 Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell on February 12 – Glass’ last match as manager.

Goodwin insists Ramirez has experienced some fatigue in recent weeks due to a lack of summer break.

Ramirez was on the bench for MLS side Houston Dynamo in a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles on June 20 last year.

His transfer to Aberdeen was completed eight days later.

He arrived in the Granite City on June 30 to begin pre-season training with the Dons.

Goodwin said: “Christian is doing all he can in training and he’s working really well.

“When he came from the MLS to Scotland he had no real rest period.

“I just felt in the last few weeks we’ve seen a little bit of tiredness there.

“That is only natural. He is only human at the end of the day.

“Christian has played a of football in the last 12 to 18 months without any real rest period.

“We have to try and protect him as best we can.

“That is why sometimes he comes off a little bit earlier or sometimes he doesn’t start a game.”