REVEALED: The players set to be axed by Aberdeen at the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has revealed ‘six of the nine’ substitutes in the 1-1 draw with Hibs will exit the club at the end of the season.

Goodwin opted to only start players at Easter Road who will be at the club next season.

He confirmed the majority of the players on the bench have been told they have no future at Pittodrie.

The bench comprised Funso-King Ojo and Dylan McGeouch who are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Andy Considine was also a substitute and it has already been confirmed the long serving defender will leave at the end of the season.

Also on the bench were Teddy Jenks (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Adam Montgomery (Celtic) who both have loan deals set to expire.

Striker Michael Ruth, also on the bench, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Goodwin admits delivering delivering the news to players that they will exit has created ‘tension and frustration within the group’.

Goodwin said: “I picked a starting XI who are all under contract for next season.

“A number of the nine subs, six of them, have already been told that they are not getting an offer or are surplus to requirements.

“With that there is always a bit of tension and frustration within the group.

“But I try to be honest with people and tell them how it is to give them enough time to get themselves sorted.”

Substitutes still with contracts

Of the substitutes United States international Christian Ramirez has a year left on his contract.

There has been speculation the striker could return to the States in the summer.

However boss Goodwin recently said there had been no indication from Ramirez or his representatives that he wants to leave.

Also benched were Connor McLennan and Gary Woods who are both contracted until summer 2023.

The Dons went ahead in Edinburgh through a David Bates goal before a late leveller from Paul McGinn.

A point ensured Aberdeen are mathematically clear of any threat of being dragged into the relegation play-offs.

Goodwin said: “We came here to win the game. I said to the players after the game that we were very good in the first half.

“We were in control of the majority of the opening 45 minutes and dominated possession.”