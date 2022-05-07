REVEALED: The players set to be axed by Aberdeen at the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

REVEALED: The players set to be axed by Aberdeen at the end of the season

By Sean Wallace
May 7, 2022, 7:53 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin only started with players at Hibs who will be at the club next season.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin only started with players at Hibs who will be at the club next season.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has revealed ‘six of the nine’ substitutes in the 1-1 draw with Hibs will exit the club at the end of the season.

Goodwin opted to only start players at Easter Road who will be at the club next season.

He confirmed the majority of the players on the bench have been told they have no future at Pittodrie.

The bench comprised Funso-King Ojo and Dylan McGeouch who are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Andy Considine was also a substitute and it has already been confirmed the long serving defender will leave at the end of the season.

Also on the bench were Teddy Jenks (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Adam Montgomery (Celtic) who both have loan deals set to expire.

Striker Michael Ruth, also on the bench, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Goodwin admits delivering delivering the news to players that they will exit has created ‘tension and frustration within the group’.

Aberdeen celebrate David Bates goal to go 1-0 against Hibs.

Goodwin said: “I picked a starting XI who are all under contract for next season.

“A number of the nine subs, six of them, have already been told that they are not getting an offer or are surplus to requirements.

“With that there is always a bit of tension and frustration within the group.

“But I try to be honest with people and tell them how it is to give them enough time to get themselves sorted.”

Aberdeen celebrate David Bates’ goal against Hibs at Easter Road.

Substitutes still with contracts

Of the substitutes United States international Christian Ramirez has a year left on his contract.

There has been speculation the striker could return to the States in the summer.

However boss Goodwin recently said there had been no indication from Ramirez or his representatives that he wants to leave.

Aberdeen centre-back David Bates (r) celebrates after scoring against Hibs.

Also benched were Connor McLennan and Gary Woods who are both contracted until summer 2023.

The Dons went ahead in Edinburgh through a David Bates goal before a late leveller from Paul McGinn.

A point ensured Aberdeen are mathematically clear of any threat of being dragged into the relegation play-offs.

David Bates scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hibs at Easter Road.

Goodwin said: “We came here to win the game. I said to the players after the game that we were very good in the first half.

“We were in control of the majority of the opening 45 minutes and dominated possession.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal