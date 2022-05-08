Rebuilding job is huge – Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen secure Premiership status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rebuilding job is huge – Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen secure Premiership status

By Paul Third
May 8, 2022, 10:36 am
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara and Joe Newell of Hibs in action in the 1-1 draw.
Aberdeen fans believe manager Jim Goodwin has a huge rebuild on his hands following the Dons 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.

The Dons will be playing Scottish Premiership football next season after picking up a point at Hibs on Saturday but it is clear fans remain unimpressed.

Four points in the last two games have ensured St Johnstone cannot catch Aberdeen in the race to avoid the play-offs but it is clear the Dons fans remain far from convinced about the squad.

On Facebook, Brian MacAngus wrote: “We are safe that’s the important bit. Let him ditch and rebuild.

“I don’t expect anything from the current squad. We are lucky to be staying in the league this season so accept it for what it is. He has next season to show his true managerial ability which I think he will.”

Glass appointment was catastrophic

Mike Elrick believes lessons have to be learned from what has been a dire campaign for the club.

He wrote: “Recruitment has to be spot on for next season – prepared to give Goodwin benefit of doubt but think a mistake to tell so many players that they are surplus to requirements pre split.”

Elrick also pointed the finger at the Pittodrie boardroom and is convinced Aberdeen’s poor showing can be traced back to the gamble of appointing untried manager Stephen Glass as manager at the end of last season.

He wrote: “Hearts guaranteed European group stage football next season and the cash that will bring in to improve their team.

“The decision by (Dave) Cormack and the board to appoint Glass looks even more catastrophic with the Dons deservedly 10th in league.

“The failure to appoint an experienced manager after (Derek) McInnes knowing the Europe cash on the horizon, is the greatest act of self harm our club has committed to date.

“We are going backwards.”

The Facebook posts were echoed on Twitter.

Fans were also split on Goodwin’s post-match comments about starting the game with 11 players who will be at the club next season.

Dario John Balsamo, meanwhile, is relieved there is only one week of the campaign remaining.

He wrote: “At least we are 100% safe now. Can’t wait for this shambles of a season to now finally end. Two shots on target in the whole game is pathetic. Huge clear out and restructuring needed over the summer.”

Despite a poor campaign the support have continued to back the club in large numbers. One fan hopes that backing is repaid next season.

