Rebuilding job is huge – Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen secure Premiership status

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans believe manager Jim Goodwin has a huge rebuild on his hands following the Dons 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.

The Dons will be playing Scottish Premiership football next season after picking up a point at Hibs on Saturday but it is clear fans remain unimpressed.

Four points in the last two games have ensured St Johnstone cannot catch Aberdeen in the race to avoid the play-offs but it is clear the Dons fans remain far from convinced about the squad.

On Facebook, Brian MacAngus wrote: “We are safe that’s the important bit. Let him ditch and rebuild.

“I don’t expect anything from the current squad. We are lucky to be staying in the league this season so accept it for what it is. He has next season to show his true managerial ability which I think he will.”

Glass appointment was catastrophic

Mike Elrick believes lessons have to be learned from what has been a dire campaign for the club.

He wrote: “Recruitment has to be spot on for next season – prepared to give Goodwin benefit of doubt but think a mistake to tell so many players that they are surplus to requirements pre split.”

Elrick also pointed the finger at the Pittodrie boardroom and is convinced Aberdeen’s poor showing can be traced back to the gamble of appointing untried manager Stephen Glass as manager at the end of last season.

He wrote: “Hearts guaranteed European group stage football next season and the cash that will bring in to improve their team.

“The decision by (Dave) Cormack and the board to appoint Glass looks even more catastrophic with the Dons deservedly 10th in league.

“The failure to appoint an experienced manager after (Derek) McInnes knowing the Europe cash on the horizon, is the greatest act of self harm our club has committed to date.

“We are going backwards.”

The Facebook posts were echoed on Twitter.

That's the season done at least…. So frustrated and disheartened how far this club has fallen in such a short space of time under Cormack. Hopefully he can redeem us, and himself next season. — 🎭 (@xZ3R0Hx) May 7, 2022

Fans were also split on Goodwin’s post-match comments about starting the game with 11 players who will be at the club next season.

On the bright side – the bench will all be gone. Every cloud… — Sug71⭐️⭐️ (@Gussyboy71) May 7, 2022

Dario John Balsamo, meanwhile, is relieved there is only one week of the campaign remaining.

He wrote: “At least we are 100% safe now. Can’t wait for this shambles of a season to now finally end. Two shots on target in the whole game is pathetic. Huge clear out and restructuring needed over the summer.”

Despite a poor campaign the support have continued to back the club in large numbers. One fan hopes that backing is repaid next season.

This team hasn’t deserved the support that’s stood behind them this season. Hope the players who stay next season repay some of that support back — Rbm (@RMB0903) May 8, 2022