Aberdeen could form working relationship with Juventus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen could forge closer ties with Serie A giants Juventus as part of the Italian side’s Club 15 project.

Dons director of football Steven Gunn has recently returned from Italy after being one of several clubs invited to the club by Juve.

The 36-time Italian champions are keen to develop relationships with clubs across the globe and believe a collaborative effort can help all parties involved.

Gunn was joined by representatives of WSG Swarovski Tirol, Mirandes, AEK Athens, Utrecht, Deportivo Alaves, Vitesse, St Gallen and Cincinnati FC at the networking event.

The delegation watched Juventus’ under-23 side in action against Venezia.

Should Juventus and Aberdeen form a working relationship it would become the second working arrangement between the Dons and another club.

Aberdeen formed a strategic partnership with MLS side Atlanta United two years ago with the American club taking a seat on the Dons board.