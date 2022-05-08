Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues warning to players contracted beyond the summer that they are all ‘playing for their jerseys’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warned the starting XI in the 1-1 draw with Hibs they are all “playing for their jerseys” for next season.

At Easter Road Goodwin opted to start only with players contracted beyond the summer.

He challenged them to prove they can be part of his long term plans.

The Dons boss has already wielded the axe with six of the nine substitutes against Hibs told they have no future at Pittodrie.

He insists more players could yet be moved on in the summer.

And he wants those with contracts for next season and beyond to prove they deserve to be part of his rebuild.

Goodwin said: “We went with a starting XI that had something to play for.

“I picked a starting XI who are all under contract for next season.

“I said that to them before the game – they are playing for their jerseys next year.

“Go and show me that you want to be here and be part of it.

“Because if we need to move others on that is what we will do.

“But I felt I got a good reaction and a good response from the starting XI.”

Most of the subs will exit Aberdeen

Goodwin confirmed the majority of the players on the bench at Easter Road will be leaving the club when the season ends.

The bench comprised Funso-King Ojo and Dylan McGeouch who are both out of contract at the close of the campaign.

Andy Considine was also a substitute, taken on deep into injury time.

It has already been confirmed long-serving defender Considine will leave at the end of the season.

Also on the bench were Teddy Jenks (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Adam Montgomery (Celtic) who both have loan deals set to expire.

Striker Michael Ruth, also a substitute, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Goodwin said: “A number of the nine subs, six of them, have already been told that they are not getting an offer or are surplus to requirements.

“With that there is always a bit of tension and frustration within the group.

“But I try to be honest with people and tell them how it is to give them enough time to get themselves sorted.”

Aberdeen ‘mathematically’ safe

United States international Christian Ramirez was also a substitute in Edinburgh.

Ramirez, 31, has a year left on his contract.

There has been speculation the striker could return to the States in the summer.

However boss Goodwin recently said there had been no indication from Ramirez that he wants to leave.

The other substitutes were Connor McLennan and Gary Woods who are both contracted until summer 2023.

Aberdeen are now mathematically safe from the threat of being dragged into the relegation play-offs.

The Dons are eight points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the play-off spot, with only two games remaining this season.

Goodwin said: “The 1-1 draw keeps us safe mathematically but it is certainly not something we are celebrating, believe me.”

Frustration at not adding to lead

American midfielder Dante Polvara made his first start for the Dons, having arrived from USA college football in January.

Aberdeen netted in the 55th minute from a strike by Scotland international centre-back David Bates.

Hibs levelled with seven minutes remaining via Paul McGinn.

Goodwin said: “I don’t think either of us can have too many arguments about a draw.

“My only frustration is that at 1-0 we had a couple of decent opportunities.

“Jonny Hayes put a great ball across the face and Vicente Besuijen was unlucky not to get on the end of it.

“We could have got ourselves two up and if we had done then then I think we would have won the game.

“In fairness to Hibs they deservedly got the equaliser.”