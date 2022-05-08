Defender David Bates ready to fight for Aberdeen starting-slot after summer rebuild

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen defender David Bates is ready to fight for his starting slot amidst boss Jim Goodwin’s summer squad rebuild.

Scotland international Bates netted the Dons’ goal in the 1-1 draw at Hibs.

Aberdeen are now mathematically safe from any threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off.

Bates has forged a centre-back partnership with fellow Scotland international Declan Gallagher in recent months.

He accepts they will face a battle to retain that partnership as boss Goodwin will sign centre-backs in the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen have secured just six clean sheets in 45 games in all competitions this season.

Bates said: “I get on well with Deccy (Declan Gallagher) off the pitch and we complement one another on it.

“There will be someone who comes in as we only have two centre-backs for next year.

“We know someone will come in so we just need to try to fight for our places.

“And that’s how it should be at a big club.

“We will see what happens in pre-season.”

Centre-backs needed in the summer

Bates and Gallagher are the only senior centre-backs contracted for next summer.

Long-serving defender Andy Considine will exit the club at the end of the season.

A contract for Scotland international Considine was taken off the table after talks broke down.

Another Scotland international centre-back, Mikey Devlin, recently had his contract terminated.

Devlin had not featured this season due to long term injury.

Bates had fired the Reds in front with a composed finish in the 55th minute at Easter Road.

Centre-back partner Gallagher pitched in with the assist for that goal.

However they were unable to secure a clean sheet as Paul McGinn netted with just seven minutes remaining.

Bates insists Aberdeen must start dictating games and be more ruthless in killing off the threat of opponents.

He said: “We have not controlled games at all and we know that.

“We have a massive pre-season ahead of us.

“We don’t kill teams off and will work on that as the gaffer will have his plans.

“Obviously he will have his players coming in during pre-season so there will be big changes.”

Aberdeen ‘stepped off the gas’

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin opted to start at Easter Road with players all contracted for next season and beyond.

The Reds looked on course for victory until conceding late on.

Defender Bates insists Aberdeen offered Hibs a route back into the game by ‘stepping off the gas’.

Bates said: “We played well in the first half and had a game plan.

“In the second half we stepped off it a little and Hibs dictated more.

“That was down to a poor performance in the second half from us.

“We had to put our bodies on the line at times and you have to do that in games.

“I am disappointed Hibs came back in the second half.

“It comes from us letting Hibs step onto us.

“They have good players on the ball so when you invite that pressure they are going to get chances.

“We need to fix that as we can’t let that happen.

“We were 1-0 up and stepped off the gas.”