Aberdeen Women beaten 4-1 by Hibernian in penultimate weekend of SWPL 1

By Sophie Goodwin
May 8, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: May 8, 2022, 6:00 pm
Aberdeen Women lost 4-1 against Hibernian at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
In the penultimate weekend in SWPL 1, Aberdeen Women lost 4-1 against fourth-placed Hibernian at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Hibs took the lead through Eilidh Adams, but despite Bayley Hutchison pulling level, the Dons went into half-time 2-1 down after Adams put her side in front again in the 38th minute.

The home side added two more in the second half, as Kelly Forrest’s own goal put Hibs 3-1 ahead, before Michaela McAlonie netted their fourth effort to secure all three points.

After a fairly even opening ten minutes, Hibs almost took the lead as McAlonie held the ball up in the final third before laying it off to Colette Cavanagh, but her shot from 20-yards out hit the crossbar.

The Hibees were piling on the pressure, and took their chance in the 16th minute as Adams put the Edinburgh-side in front. She beat Bailley Collins down the right flank, and hit a curling effort beyond Aaliyah-Jay Meach to make it 1-0.

Things went from bad to worse for the Dons, as Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith were forced to make an early change, with Natasha Bruce coming on in the 19th minute for the injured Chloe Gover.

That substitution seen a formation change, as Francesca Ogilvie moved to the left hand side, where she picked the ball up and drove towards former Don Jenna Penman, but the Aberdeen winger misjudged her pass into the box, and the chance was wasted.

Ogilvie’s foray forward was one of only a few opportunities they created themselves, but the Dons pulled level in the 31st minute after an individual error from Scotland internationalist Leah Eddie.

After thwarting an Aberdeen counterattack, Eddie played a slack pass back to goalkeeper Gabby English that Hutchison intercepted, before she fired home at the near post for her 14th SWPL 1 goal of the season.

However, the game was only level for seven minutes, as Hibernian regained their lead just before half-time, after Adams netted a brace with a close-range header from a corner.

A Hibernian double in the second-half

Aberdeen had started the second-half with more intent than they had started the first, but were left with a mountain to climb if they were to get anything out of the game as Hibs extended their lead in the 54th minute.

Hibs’ Joelle Murray played through Shannon McGregor, who squared the ball across the face of goal that Dons captain Forrest turned into her own net.

McAlonie increased Hibs advantage to three in the 59th minute, after getting on the end of a long ball, she beat Forrest for pace, and burst into the box to slot the ball beyond Meach for 4-1.

Defeat against Hibs means Aberdeen’s bid for fifth continues, with the next opportunity to pick up points being an away clash against Glasgow City on Wednesday night.

SWF Highlands and Islands League

Nairn St. Ninian Women bounced back from last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Clachnacuddin, as they beat Caithness 3-2 on the road in Thurso.

Meanwhile, Buckie Ladies Development won their fourth game of the season, defeating Orkney Women 6-0 at home.

 

