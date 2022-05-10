Neil Drysdale: Dougie Bell was a ringing endorsement of great Aberdeen team in the 1980s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He was the teenager discarded by St Mirren manager Jim Clunie because he was “too skilful” for the style of football the boss wanted the Buddies to play.

But Dougie Bell was also one of Alex Ferguson’s favourite characters, not least for his tremendous work ethic and positive attitude to putting his body through the wringer week in, week out for the Dons.

I’ve been reminded of his myriad qualities in recent weeks, not least because he has arranged a charity fundraising night for Strathcarron Hospice and Charlie House in September and has written a heartfelt book Signed Twice by Fergie which charts the highs and lows of his remarkable career.

The work, created in collaboration with his friend Archie McLeod, naturally discusses the prizes which Bell secured at Pittodrie: a little matter of three Scottish top-flight titles, two Scottish Cups and the European Super Cup in 1983 (he missed out on becoming a Gothenburg Great due to injury).

But it’s the relationship with Ferguson which underpinned his Aberdeen achievements. Straight from the outset, the then-St Mirren manager was excited by the force of nature whom he described as having “an electricity running with the ball who could power past opponents with ease.

Dougie Bell was accomplished performer

Ferguson added: “He had great strength and he just brushed players aside. I was reminded of this when I saw the young Paul Gascoigne.

“I will always remember his early games in an under-18 tournament.

“Doug was opposite the Celtic legend Roy Aitken and, honestly, he took my breath away. I immediately promoted him to the first-team squad.

“His last game for St Mirren was against Celtic and he scored in a great win. When I left Love Street for Aberdeen, one of my first jobs was to sign Doug – on a free transfer.”

It was a shrewd piece of business neither man regretted.

As an accomplished and classy performer, it was hardly surprising Bell rung resonantly during Aberdeen’s most memorable year in 1983, when they finished up with two European trophies in their cabinet.

These were the halcyon days of the Gothenburg Greats, who beat Real Madrid on a wonderful night in Gothenburg and, although Bell was injured for that contest – which the Scots won 2-1 with the coup de grace from John Hewitt – he excelled in other matches in the competition.

Ferguson said: “Doug had a great career with Aberdeen, where some of his performances on the biggest European nights live long in the memory of Dons supporters.

“When we won the European Cup Winners’ Cup, who could forget his performance against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-final?

“His performance in the first leg of the semi-final against Waterschei (which the Dons won 5-1) was sensational and he was my man of the match that night. (A broken leg meant) he missed the final in Gothenburg and it was a huge disappointment for him.

“But all the players and the staff knew the part that he had played in getting us there.”

Bell talks about his sadness at not being involved in that epic success for the Dons, but he wasn’t to miss out on another stellar accolade.

And, in helping his side defeat Hamburg in December 1983, he ensured that the north-east team became the only Scottish club to win a brace of European honours.

He said: “The final was played over two legs and the first one was in Germany. We feared nobody and I saw these games, in part, as consolation for me missing the Cup Winners’ Cup final and a medal.

“I was at the top of my game again and I couldn’t wait for it. I remember an unspectacular first leg which ended 0-0. The weather was horrendous with torrential rain and we had to defend well with Willie Miller and Jim Leighton prominent as they so often were throughout these years.

“Every ticket was sold for the second leg at Pittodrie and the situation was made for me with a full house, a huge occasion, and glamorous opposition.

It was an unforgettable night

“I remembered the surprise and disappointment of being on the bench for the return leg against Bayern Munich in the previous season’s Cup Winners’ Cup, but I was convinced I would start in the Super Cup second leg – and I did.

“It was a great consolation and there was a terrific atmosphere at Pittodrie, which is something I will never forget.

“We won reasonably comfortably (with goals from Mark McGhee and Neil Simpson), even with us missing loads of chances.”

Bell has dedicated Signed Twice by Fergie to the memory of his late wife, Hazel Smart, and is determined to help cancer-related charities.

He explained: “We had this book nearly ready for publishing when my wife of 37 years was diagnosed with cancer and died within a few months.

“People close to me knew how much Hazel meant to me, how much I loved her, how much I relied on her and how she helped and encouraged me.

“She was heavily involved in the book, knew what it contained, and contributed directly to it. It is dedicated to her.”

It’s a fitting tribute from a player who made a genuine difference at Pittodrie to somebody who never stopped backing him behind the scenes.