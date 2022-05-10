New Dons director Willie Garner honoured to be given chance to help shape Aberdeen’s future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Willie Garner is ready to play his part wherever he is needed after becoming the newest addition to the Aberdeen boardroom.

The former player and assistant manager was named as the latest member of Dave Cormack’s board at Pittodrie last week and he is eager to take on his new challenge at the club.

Garner said: “I’m very honoured, proud and excited.

“There will be expectations of what is expected of me of course but there is nothing written down at this stage. We’re just at a starting point.

“It’s early days and the next few weeks will give us all an idea of where I can add value.

“You have to find out what the expectation levels are and the chairman and I have had a few chats about where he believes I can add value.”

Garner will bring football and financial expertise

Garner won the Premier Division and League Cup during his six-year playing career from 1975 to 1981 at Pittodrie before returning as assistant manager to Alex Ferguson in 1984 for a two-year trophy-laden spell.

He has been working with the Dons as a commentator and analyst on RedTV for the past two years before being approached by Dons chairman Dave Cormack for a new role at the club.

He said: “It came right out of the blue. I’ve done my stint as a player, as part of the management team and on TV as well.

“I spoke to the chairman three weeks ago. We had a discussion and it mushroomed from there.

“I bring football knowledge and have also had a successful business career in banking and finance. I’m excited to be able to offer input at board level as we work on delivering the club’s strategy.

“I’m pretty confident I can and I don’t think I would have been invited to join the board if the rest of the directors felt I couldn’t bring something.”

Garner excited about the future for Aberdeen

For Garner the last few weeks have been a fact-finding mission and a chance to meet his fellow board members – commercial director Rob Wicks, finance director Kevin MacIver and non-executive directors Stewart Milne, Tom Crotty, Darren Eales and Zoe Ogilvie.

While the new role is in its infancy, Garner is hugely excited about what lies ahead.

He said: “I’ve had discussions with all the board members now, and I’m really excited about working with them.

“There is a lot of work which goes on behind the scenes which you don’t normally see.

“We’re just getting started so we’ll have to see what areas I can add value to but I’m looking forward to it.”

‘Fans have been fantastic’

Garner’s appointment comes at the end of a tough season for the club.

The point gained at Hibernian in Saturday’s 1-1 draw secured Premiership football for the Dons for next season.

For a club which has competed in European football for the previous eight campaigns, a bottom half finish has been a huge disappointment.

Garner shares in the fans’ frustration but he knows putting the building blocks in place for long-term growth and success for the club is at the forefront of the board.

Securing funding for a new stadium, further redevelopment of Cormack Park and helping manager Jim Goodwin with his recruitment in the summer are shared goals in the Pittodrie boardroom.

Garner said: “There is a plan, every business has a plan, and the number of people at the club are totally focused on making it happen. I’ll be another one of them.

“There is a lot happening at the club right now and that’s why it feels so exciting to be coming on board at this stage.

“The fans have been fantastic. They are disappointed, like we are on the board, with the season we’ve had and the priority has had to be on making sure we were safe in the last few games.

“There is a pile of work going on and we all have a part to play whatever our roles are.”