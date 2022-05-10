Nottingham Forest target summer move for out-of-contract Aberdeen defender Luke Turner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest are reportedly lining up a move for teenage Aberdeen defender Luke Turner.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Northern Irish side Cliftonville.

He won the League Cup with Cliftonville in March this year.

Turner was a regular first team starter for Cliftonville, who were also pipped by a point by Linfield in the Northern Irish Premiership title race.

Pittodrie teen Turner was named Northern Ireland Young Player of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football awards earlier this week.

But it is understood the teenage defender has been told he can leave Aberdeen in the summer when his contract expires.

#NIFootballAwards 🏆 | Young Player of the Year Defender Luke Turner has been named Young Player of the Year after excelling for @cliftonvillefc during his season long loan from @AberdeenFC. Assistant manager Declan O'Hara collected the trophy on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/oBX4nBRQQW — NI Football Writers' Association (@NIFWA) May 9, 2022

Championship Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to move for Turner.

It is understood they have offered Turner a trial, with a view to initially being part of their U23 squad.

Centre-back Scott McKenna switched to Nottingham Forest from Aberdeen in a club record £3 million transfer in September 2020.

McKenna is battling with Forest to secure promotion to the English Premier League.

They face Sheffield United in the play-off semi-final.