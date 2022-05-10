Nottingham Forest target summer move for out-of-contract Aberdeen defender Luke Turner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Nottingham Forest target summer move for out-of-contract Aberdeen defender Luke Turner

By Sean Wallace
May 10, 2022, 10:22 am Updated: May 10, 2022, 10:30 am
Nottingham Forest have targeted Aberdeen teen defender Luke Turner.
The 19-year-old has enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Northern Irish side Cliftonville.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly lining up a move for teenage Aberdeen defender Luke Turner.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a successful season-long loan at Northern Irish side Cliftonville.

He won the League Cup with Cliftonville in March this year.

Turner was a regular first team starter for Cliftonville, who were also pipped by a point by Linfield in the Northern Irish Premiership title race.

Pittodrie teen Turner was named Northern Ireland Young Player of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football awards earlier this week.

But it is understood the teenage defender has been told he can leave Aberdeen in the summer when his contract expires.

Championship Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to move for Turner.

It is understood they have offered Turner a trial, with a view to initially being part of their U23 squad.

Centre-back Scott McKenna switched to Nottingham Forest from Aberdeen in a club record £3 million transfer in September 2020.

Scott McKenna was sold to Nottingham Forest for a club record fee.

McKenna is battling with Forest to secure promotion to the English Premier League.

They face Sheffield United in the play-off semi-final.

 

