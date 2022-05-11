‘He’s going to be a player’ – Ryan Duncan ready for Aberdeen first-team impact according to Peterhead boss Jim McInally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally reckons Ryan Duncan can handle the step up to first-team football at Aberdeen.

Duncan was an impressive figure during his loan spell with the Blue Toon this season and looks set to have a bright future at Pittodrie.

He made his senior debut for the Dons against Rangers in 2020 and has headed back to his parent club, having scored three times in 17 appearances for Peterhead.

McInally has seen his development firsthand and believes Duncan is capable of challenging for game-time at Aberdeen next season.

“He’s a big enough boy that he could handle playing for Aberdeen,” he said.

“It will need to be an Aberdeen team that’s on the front foot and I know they are on a major rebuild this summer. I would think he would be part of that.

“He’s going to be a player. From his spell with us, he was getting stronger and more physical and, with another pre-season under his belt, he will get even stronger.

“I think he could handle Premiership football. I compared him to Tom Rogic before – he’s quicker than Rogic, but like him.

“Ryan probably needs to play quite regularly as he’s a big lad. He needs to play regularly to keep his fitness levels up.”

Been a pleasure to be part of this club, wish everyone connected with the club all the best in the future💙@pfcofficial pic.twitter.com/OBcNeP4ttg — Ryan Duncan (@Ryan_duncan10) May 1, 2022

Duncan, who was named Aberdeen’s development player of the year at their end-of-season awards, said Peterhead had been “the ideal club for me” in an interview with the club website last week.

He has played primarily out wide for Peterhead, cutting in from the right. The Dons’ wide options for next season include Connor McLennan, Matty Kennedy, Jonny Hayes and Vicente Besuijen.

“His attitude is spot on,” added McInally. “Without him being arrogant, he knows he can play.

“He can play wide, but he was a handful playing through the middle as well. He played really well against Alloa and got plenty of shots away.

“He gets crosses into the box and his delivery with the dead-ball alone is worth playing him in the team.”

Duncan was one of several young players who were with the Blue Toon this season.

Josh Mulligan spent the first half of the campaign at Balmoor from Dundee, before heading back and joining in the first-team there.

Flynn Duffy featured in the League Cup for Dundee United before being a regular at Peterhead during his loan stint.

“That’s what the whole plan with loans is about,” said McInally. “When it works out well, it’s fine for both parties.

“Hopefully it shows we can be trusted as a place for these boys to come and develop.”