‘He’s going to be a player’ – Ryan Duncan ready for Aberdeen first-team impact according to Peterhead boss Jim McInally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘He’s going to be a player’ – Ryan Duncan ready for Aberdeen first-team impact according to Peterhead boss Jim McInally

By Jamie Durent
May 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:53 am
Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead
Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally reckons Ryan Duncan can handle the step up to first-team football at Aberdeen.

Duncan was an impressive figure during his loan spell with the Blue Toon this season and looks set to have a bright future at Pittodrie.

He made his senior debut for the Dons against Rangers in 2020 and has headed back to his parent club, having scored three times in 17 appearances for Peterhead.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

McInally has seen his development firsthand and believes Duncan is capable of challenging for game-time at Aberdeen next season.

“He’s a big enough boy that he could handle playing for Aberdeen,” he said.

“It will need to be an Aberdeen team that’s on the front foot and I know they are on a major rebuild this summer. I would think he would be part of that.

“He’s going to be a player. From his spell with us, he was getting stronger and more physical and, with another pre-season under his belt, he will get even stronger.

“I think he could handle Premiership football. I compared him to Tom Rogic before – he’s quicker than Rogic, but like him.

“Ryan probably needs to play quite regularly as he’s a big lad. He needs to play regularly to keep his fitness levels up.”

Duncan, who was named Aberdeen’s development player of the year at their end-of-season awards, said Peterhead had been “the ideal club for me” in an interview with the club website last week.

He has played primarily out wide for Peterhead, cutting in from the right. The Dons’ wide options for next season include Connor McLennan, Matty Kennedy, Jonny Hayes and Vicente Besuijen.

“His attitude is spot on,” added McInally. “Without him being arrogant, he knows he can play.

Ryan Duncan was handed his Aberdeen debut by Derek McInnes in 2020
Ryan Duncan was handed his Aberdeen debut by Derek McInnes in 2020.

“He can play wide, but he was a handful playing through the middle as well. He played really well against Alloa and got plenty of shots away.

“He gets crosses into the box and his delivery with the dead-ball alone is worth playing him in the team.”

Duncan was one of several young players who were with the Blue Toon this season.

Josh Mulligan spent the first half of the campaign at Balmoor from Dundee, before heading back and joining in the first-team there.

Flynn Duffy featured in the League Cup for Dundee United before being a regular at Peterhead during his loan stint.

“That’s what the whole plan with loans is about,” said McInally. “When it works out well, it’s fine for both parties.

“Hopefully it shows we can be trusted as a place for these boys to come and develop.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]