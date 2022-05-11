Aberdeen Women lose 4-1 on the road against Glasgow City – but secure fifth place finish in SWPL 1 thanks to other results

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women were defeated 4-1 against Glasgow City at Petershill Park in their penultimate fixture of the SWPL 1 season.

Glasgow City took control of the game early doors and Vital Kats put them 1-0 up in the 18th minute, but the Dons deservedly went into half-time level after Donna Paterson netted the equaliser in the 38th minute.

The home-side were notably better in the second-half and goals from Scotland internationals Abbi Grant (x2) and Lauren Davidson saw Glasgow City claim all three points.

The defeat means Aberdeen have failed to pick up any points against SWPL 1’s top-three, and professional, sides this term.

However, with Spartans failing to win at Partick Thistle tonight, the Dons have secured a top-half, fifth place finish in SWPL 1.

The Dons forced the ball into City’s half in the opening exchanges, and were able to create half chances as Bayley Hutchison, who was playing in central midfield, got a shot away, before playing a neat pass which almost sent Eva Thomson clear through on goal.

As the game progressed, Glasgow City dominated and were able to move the ball in the final third, but they struggled to effectively breakdown Aberdeen’s backline in open play.

However, they took the lead from a set-piece in the 18th minute, as Kats’ header found the back of the net, despite the home player having at least four Reds’ players surrounding her in a crowded box.

In the 15 minutes after Glasgow City went ahead, there were no real chances for either side, until Eilidh Shore’s shot from the half-way line nearly caught out City goalkeeper Erin Clachers, who almost spilled it into her own net.

Aberdeen deservedly pulled level seven minutes before half time as 16-year-old Millie Urquhart won a foul against Lauren Davidson, with the resulting free-kick whipped in by Collins and Paterson side-footing into the net from close range.

Despite Glasgow City having much more of the ball, it would have been Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith who were the happier of the managers going into half-time, as Aberdeen’s high press was causing the home side problems in defence and attack.

An improved Glasgow City side in the second half

After ending the first half positively, the Dons found themselves behind within the first five minutes of the second-half. Priscila Chinchilla’s effort from outside the box hit the crossbar, which allowed substitute Grant slot the rebound into the net for 2-1.

Chinchilla, this season’s PFA Scotland Women’s Player of the Year, helped Glasgow City move up a gear after the restart, and Aaliyah-Jay Meach had to pull of a great reaction save to keep the score at 2-1 after a curling effort from the Costa Rican international.

Glasgow City extended their lead in the 63rd minute as Chinchilla was involved again, laying off Davidson, who fired the ball into the bottom corner. Meach got a hand to the strike but couldn’t force it round her near post.

Grant got her second of the evening and Glasgow City’s fourth after a Niamh Farrelly pass split Aberdeen’s defence, which allowed the Leicester City loanee the time and space to score with a curling shot from inside the box.