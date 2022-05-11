Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s frustration at conceding ‘cheap goals’ and lack of cutting edge after St Johnstone defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s frustration at conceding ‘cheap goals’ and lack of cutting edge after St Johnstone defeat

By Sean Wallace
May 11, 2022, 10:47 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:01 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 loss at St Johnstone.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 loss at St Johnstone.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists his side could have played for another two hours at St Johnstone – and still not scored.

The Dons slumped to a 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone in Perth.

Goodwin insists the defeat sums up the Reds’ dismal season as they conceded a cheap goal and struggled to create in attack.

It was Aberdeen’s final away game of a season where they will finish in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

The Reds’ shocking away form continued having won only three times on the road in 24 games in all competitions.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline against St Johnstone.

Goodwin said: “I felt that we could have played for another two hours and not scored.

“That was the feeling we had all through the night.

“We found ourselves chasing a game again and St Johnstone are notoriously a very difficult team to break down.

“The goals we have conceded since I have been in, and prior to that, have been far too cheap.

“I am extremely disappointed both in the result and the overall performance.”

St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry battles for possession with Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie

The game sums up the season

St Johnstone earned a win that confirmed the Perth side will finish in the relegation play-off spot.

The winner came via a first half strike from striker Callum Hendry, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Goodwin had to pitch rookie striker Michael Ruth, 20, in for his first start as he had no experienced strikers available.

Ruth had only made four brief substitute appearances prior, totalling 18 minutes.

Christian Ramirez has returned to the United States a week before the end of the season.

Goodwin sanctioned that early break as Ramirez is fatigued.

Aberdeen’s Michael Ruth in action against St Johnstone in Perth.

Marley Watkins, who led the line in the 1-1 draw at Hibs, was ruled out with a thigh injury.

Goodwin said: “The game as a whole probably just sums up how the season has been.

“We had plenty of the ball but weren’t able to do enough at the top end of the pitch to cause St Johnstone any real problems.

“We had complete control of the game from the first whistle and for the first 15 minutes played the game in St Johnstone’s half.

“Then one ball over the top ends up in the back of the net.

“I’m extremely disappointed but we just have to take it on the chin.”

St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry (centre) celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.

Dons dominate possession… but lose

Aberdeen had 70% of the possession in Perth but could not make it count.

One positive was the first team debut of 17-year-old striker Liam Harvey who was introduced as a second half substitute.

St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson pressures Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie in Perth.

Goodwin said: “We came here to win the game but haven’t been able to do it.

“It is really frustrating as we had so much possession of the ball.

“Back to middle we were comfortable and in control at times.

“The build up in the second half in particular was too slow, too laboured and we didn’t mix our game up enough.

“We made it too easy for St Johnstone to get their 10 men behind the ball.

“We didn’t put enough balls in behind them at times and tried to play central when there was no space to go central.

“We had to go wide and put crosses into the box but didn’t do any of that in the game.”

