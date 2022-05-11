Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin’s frustration at conceding ‘cheap goals’ and lack of cutting edge after St Johnstone defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists his side could have played for another two hours at St Johnstone – and still not scored.

The Dons slumped to a 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone in Perth.

Goodwin insists the defeat sums up the Reds’ dismal season as they conceded a cheap goal and struggled to create in attack.

It was Aberdeen’s final away game of a season where they will finish in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

The Reds’ shocking away form continued having won only three times on the road in 24 games in all competitions.

Goodwin said: “I felt that we could have played for another two hours and not scored.

“That was the feeling we had all through the night.

“We found ourselves chasing a game again and St Johnstone are notoriously a very difficult team to break down.

“The goals we have conceded since I have been in, and prior to that, have been far too cheap.

“I am extremely disappointed both in the result and the overall performance.”

The game sums up the season

St Johnstone earned a win that confirmed the Perth side will finish in the relegation play-off spot.

The winner came via a first half strike from striker Callum Hendry, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Goodwin had to pitch rookie striker Michael Ruth, 20, in for his first start as he had no experienced strikers available.

Ruth had only made four brief substitute appearances prior, totalling 18 minutes.

Christian Ramirez has returned to the United States a week before the end of the season.

Goodwin sanctioned that early break as Ramirez is fatigued.

Marley Watkins, who led the line in the 1-1 draw at Hibs, was ruled out with a thigh injury.

Goodwin said: “The game as a whole probably just sums up how the season has been.

“We had plenty of the ball but weren’t able to do enough at the top end of the pitch to cause St Johnstone any real problems.

“We had complete control of the game from the first whistle and for the first 15 minutes played the game in St Johnstone’s half.

“Then one ball over the top ends up in the back of the net.

“I’m extremely disappointed but we just have to take it on the chin.”

Dons dominate possession… but lose

Aberdeen had 70% of the possession in Perth but could not make it count.

One positive was the first team debut of 17-year-old striker Liam Harvey who was introduced as a second half substitute.

Goodwin said: “We came here to win the game but haven’t been able to do it.

“It is really frustrating as we had so much possession of the ball.

“Back to middle we were comfortable and in control at times.

“The build up in the second half in particular was too slow, too laboured and we didn’t mix our game up enough.

“We made it too easy for St Johnstone to get their 10 men behind the ball.

“We didn’t put enough balls in behind them at times and tried to play central when there was no space to go central.

“We had to go wide and put crosses into the box but didn’t do any of that in the game.”