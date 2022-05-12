Aberdeen FC announce new deal with RAM Tubulars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have announced that RAM Tubulars will be the “official supporter” of the club’s youth academy for the next two seasons.

As part of the deal, the Aberdeen-headquartered providers of tubular pipe products to the energy and construction industries will have their logo on the back of the men’s playing shirts for the next two season.

Jim Stewart, founder of RAM Tubulars, said: “As a lifelong Aberdeen FC fan, I’m immensely proud to see our business playing a pivotal part in the club’s development.

“We’ve always championed young sporting talent and helped to nurture this in any way we can, along with our charity work over the years.”

Robbie Hedderman, business development manager at Aberdeen FC, said: “When we embarked on our initial partnership with RAM Tubulars at the start of this season, there was a clear focus on their support of our youth academy strategy to become the best developer of talent in Scotland.

“With academy players like Conor Barron, Jack Mackenzie and Calvin Ramsay having such an impact on the first team this season, it was a natural progression to have the RAM Tubulars’ logo on the back of the first team playing shirts next season.”

The announcement follows the recent news that TEXO will be the club’s new main shirt sponsor for the next three seasons.

AFC commercial director Rob Wicks said: “These recent deals, combined with other partnerships and sponsorships secured recently, have provided a welcome boost to the club’s commercial income during what has been a challenging time.

“This is an amazing achievement by the team at the club who work hard to build valuable and enduring relationships with our partners and sponsors. It’s also thanks to those businesses who value the brand profile we offer and continue to invest in the club.”