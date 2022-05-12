Aberdeen FC announce new deal with RAM Tubulars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC announce new deal with RAM Tubulars

By Danny Law
May 12, 2022, 11:16 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 12:59 pm
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks at Pittodrie stadium Aberdeen
AFC commercial director Rob Wicks has welcomed the deal.

Aberdeen have announced that RAM Tubulars will be the “official supporter” of the club’s youth academy for the next two seasons.

As part of the deal, the Aberdeen-headquartered providers of tubular pipe products to the energy and construction industries will have their logo on the back of the men’s playing shirts for the next two season.

Jim Stewart, founder of RAM Tubulars, said: “As a lifelong Aberdeen FC fan, I’m immensely proud to see our business playing a pivotal part in the club’s development.

“We’ve always championed young sporting talent and helped to nurture this in any way we can, along with our charity work over the years.”

Robbie Hedderman, business development manager at Aberdeen FC, said: “When we embarked on our initial partnership with RAM Tubulars at the start of this season, there was a clear focus on their support of our youth academy strategy to become the best developer of talent in Scotland.

“With academy players like Conor Barron, Jack Mackenzie and Calvin Ramsay having such an impact on the first team this season, it was a natural progression to have the RAM Tubulars’ logo on the back of the first team playing shirts next season.”

The announcement follows the recent news that TEXO will be the club’s new main shirt sponsor for the next three seasons.

AFC commercial director Rob Wicks said: “These recent deals, combined with other partnerships and sponsorships secured recently, have provided a welcome boost to the club’s commercial income during what has been a challenging time.

“This is an amazing achievement by the team at the club who work hard to build valuable and enduring relationships with our partners and sponsors. It’s also thanks to those businesses who value the brand profile we offer and continue to invest in the club.”

 

