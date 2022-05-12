Aberdeen teen striker Liam Harvey withdrawn from Scotland U17 squad for European championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen teenage striker Liam Harvey has been withdrawn from the Scotland U17 squad for the European Championships in Israel.

The 17-year-old made his Aberdeen debut when coming off the bench in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone last night.

Teen star Harvey was set to jet out to the European championships this week but has been withdrawn by the Dons.

He is now set to retain his place in manager Jim Goodwin’s team for the final game of the season against St Mirren on Sunday.

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Dylan Lobban will join up with the Scotland U17 squad for the tournament as planned.

Scotland are set to face Portugal in Group D on Tuesday.

They then face Denmark (Friday, May 20) and Sweden (Monday, May 23).

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin said he was delighted Harvey made his first team debut.

The teen striker was called into the senior squad having excelled for the U18’s this season.

Goodwin said: “I’m delighted for Liam Harvey to make his debut.

“Obviously I would have been more pleased for him if we had won the game.

“However he deserves that reward of getting that senior debut.”