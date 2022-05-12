Aberdeen teen striker Liam Harvey withdrawn from Scotland U17 squad for European championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen teen striker Liam Harvey withdrawn from Scotland U17 squad for European championships

By Sean Wallace
May 12, 2022, 12:48 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 12:53 pm
St Johnstone's Dan Cleary blocks Aberdeen debutant Liam Harvey's shot at goal.
Aberdeen teenage striker Liam Harvey has been withdrawn from the Scotland U17 squad for the European Championships in Israel.

The 17-year-old made his Aberdeen debut when coming off the bench in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone last night.

Teen star Harvey was set to jet out to the European championships this week but has been withdrawn by the Dons.

He is now set to retain his place in manager Jim Goodwin’s team for the final game of the season against St Mirren on Sunday.

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Dylan Lobban will join up with the Scotland U17 squad for the tournament as planned.

Scotland are set to face Portugal in Group D on Tuesday.

They then face Denmark (Friday, May 20) and Sweden (Monday, May 23).

 

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin said he was delighted Harvey made his first team debut.

The teen striker was called into the senior squad having excelled for the U18’s this season.

Goodwin said: “I’m delighted for Liam Harvey to make his debut.

“Obviously I would have been more pleased for him if we had won the game.

“However he deserves that reward of getting that senior debut.”

 

