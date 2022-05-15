Gavin Beith: Aberdeen Women as fired up as ever ahead of final game of the season against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gavin Beith: Aberdeen Women as fired up as ever ahead of final game of the season against Motherwell

By Sophie Goodwin
May 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women play Motherwell, away from home, in their final game of the season.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith insists his side will be fired up for their final game of the season, despite already securing fifth place in SWPL 1.

The Dons travel to Motherwell on Sunday relieved they already have fifth-place wrapped up.

However, Beith knows his side will have to match Motherwell’s intensity, as they have the incentive of sixth to play for, as a ‘Well win could see them leap-frog Spartans.

“Motherwell can still finish sixth, so every team have their own agenda and the places they want to be. They’ll come out and make it a really tough game,” the Dons co-manager said.

“Our girls aren’t that type of group. Regardless if it’s a friendly or a league game, they’re always going to go in with the same attitude.

“It’s the last game season, we’re not going to play again for another six weeks, so we’re definitely going in to make the most of it.

“We’ll be as competitive and as hard working as we are in every game.”

AFC Women co-manager Gavin Beith.

Aberdeen have incentives of their own, as they look to finish the season as best as they possibly and, with 29 points already on the board, Beith hopes they can sign off the season by adding three more.

He said: “You look at the points tallies from previous years –  it can be a little skewed with how things have changed and investment – but, from seasons gone by, for teams to get around that 30-point mark, it’s a real indication that you’ve had a strong season.

“To get 29 is nice, but if we can get to 30 or 32, that would be even better and would see us end the season on a real high.”

A tough battle against the Women of Steel

The two teams have met three times already this season, twice in the league and once in the SWPL Cup.

Aberdeen have won two of those clashes, and most recently beat Motherwell 5-1 at Balmoral Stadium back in February.

Of the fourth meeting, Beith said: “Motherwell can do a bit of everything. They have really good ball players, but also do the ugly side of the game really well.

“They work really hard and make it really aggressive. It’ll be a right battle, and we know they can hurt any team on their day, so we need to be mindful of that and be defensively sound.

Aberdeen Women celebrate their 5-1 victory over Motherwell, which was their fifth win in a row, back in February.

“But, at the same time, we need to make sure that we do our stuff. If we can perform like the way we have over the last two or three weeks, we’ll have a good chance of picking up points.

“It’s just another one of those games that you really look forward to because you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“We expect to win and so do Motherwell – and it’s genuine expectancy. It’s a really good game to finish off the season.”

Aberdeen Women’s captain Kelly Forrest to retire alongside team-mate Carrie Doig after restoring team’s top-flight credentials

Highlands and Islands League

In the Highlands and Islands League, there’s a clash between the top-two as Buckie Ladies travel to second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle.

Buckie come into the game off the back of a 6-0 win over Orkney, while Inverness last played two weeks ago when they beat Kirkwall City 8-0.

Orkney Women will hoping to put right that result against Buckie and secure a third win of the season, when they host Sutherland this weekend.

Brora Rangers will be looking to get their first points on the board, but can expect a tough challenge as they are up against third-placed Clachnacuddin.

