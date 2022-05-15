Gavin Beith: Aberdeen Women as fired up as ever ahead of final game of the season against Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith insists his side will be fired up for their final game of the season, despite already securing fifth place in SWPL 1.

The Dons travel to Motherwell on Sunday relieved they already have fifth-place wrapped up.

However, Beith knows his side will have to match Motherwell’s intensity, as they have the incentive of sixth to play for, as a ‘Well win could see them leap-frog Spartans.

“Motherwell can still finish sixth, so every team have their own agenda and the places they want to be. They’ll come out and make it a really tough game,” the Dons co-manager said.

“Our girls aren’t that type of group. Regardless if it’s a friendly or a league game, they’re always going to go in with the same attitude.

“It’s the last game season, we’re not going to play again for another six weeks, so we’re definitely going in to make the most of it.

“We’ll be as competitive and as hard working as we are in every game.”

Aberdeen have incentives of their own, as they look to finish the season as best as they possibly and, with 29 points already on the board, Beith hopes they can sign off the season by adding three more.

He said: “You look at the points tallies from previous years – it can be a little skewed with how things have changed and investment – but, from seasons gone by, for teams to get around that 30-point mark, it’s a real indication that you’ve had a strong season.

“To get 29 is nice, but if we can get to 30 or 32, that would be even better and would see us end the season on a real high.”

A tough battle against the Women of Steel

The two teams have met three times already this season, twice in the league and once in the SWPL Cup.

Aberdeen have won two of those clashes, and most recently beat Motherwell 5-1 at Balmoral Stadium back in February.

Of the fourth meeting, Beith said: “Motherwell can do a bit of everything. They have really good ball players, but also do the ugly side of the game really well.

“They work really hard and make it really aggressive. It’ll be a right battle, and we know they can hurt any team on their day, so we need to be mindful of that and be defensively sound.

“But, at the same time, we need to make sure that we do our stuff. If we can perform like the way we have over the last two or three weeks, we’ll have a good chance of picking up points.

“It’s just another one of those games that you really look forward to because you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“We expect to win and so do Motherwell – and it’s genuine expectancy. It’s a really good game to finish off the season.”

Highlands and Islands League

In the Highlands and Islands League, there’s a clash between the top-two as Buckie Ladies travel to second-placed Inverness Caley Thistle.

Buckie come into the game off the back of a 6-0 win over Orkney, while Inverness last played two weeks ago when they beat Kirkwall City 8-0.

Orkney Women will hoping to put right that result against Buckie and secure a third win of the season, when they host Sutherland this weekend.

Brora Rangers will be looking to get their first points on the board, but can expect a tough challenge as they are up against third-placed Clachnacuddin.