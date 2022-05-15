Andy Considine insists Aberdeen will not be final chapter of his career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He is captain of his team as he makes his final appearance for Aberdeen today – but Andy Considine insists his career will continue after Pittodrie.

Considine will depart after talks over a new deal broke down and the club withdrew the offer of a one-year extension.

As a result, the 35 year-old’s first team tenure will end – 18 years to the day after he made his debut against Dundee – when the Dons kick-off against St Mirren today.

The defender will take centre stage for his Dons farewell, and rightly so, and, while sad to be leaving the club he and his father Doug served as players, the veteran is hopeful his career can be extended for a few more years.

He said: “I know my time at Aberdeen is coming to an end, but there is so much life left in me yet.

“I’d like to go and play for another two or three years.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey, I’m sad to see it end, but that’s football. It happens, and I’m excited to see what happens next.”

Scotland debut a career highlight

Considine reflected on his career at length in an interview with the club website and he regards making his Scotland debut in October 2020 as the peak of his long career.

The defender was moved to tears as he reflected on the game two years ago.

He told Red TV: “I feel like greeting now, but I was beside myself.

“As a kid, to play for your hometown team then play for your country – it was incredible.

“I had played with and against a few of the boys there, which broke the ice instantly.

“I phoned my wife and told her Scott McTominay had sat down next to me. He plays for Manchester United – I watch these guys on Match of The Day.

“I was 33. To be sitting next to these boys was beyond my wildest dreams.

“There were so many players, great players, and to be able to train with them, the standard was nothing I’d been used to.

“I did score a cracking goal which won us the 4 v 4 though.

“Big Deccy (Gallagher) said one of the centre-halves was struggling and there was every chance I might get a game, but, until you hear from the horse’s mouth, you’re never sure.

“The morning of the game we were working through set-plays when Steve Clarke had a meeting on the pitch.

“He named the team and when my name was mentioned I zoned out and didn’t hear the rest of the team.

“I phoned (my wife) Madeleine, my mum and dad. I always sleep before a night game and, to be honest, yes I was nervous, but the warm-up was fine.

“It was during the walkout and singing the anthem when it really hit me I was representing my country.

“It was an important fixture, a Nations League game, and to get a clean sheet and a win, I couldn’t wish for my first two games to have gone better.”

Adam Stokes, the former Dons physio, shared the journey back to Aberdeen after Considine’s international duty.

The Dons defender recalled: “I remember Stokesy saying if you want to cry it’s okay, but I couldn’t.

“I was just so happy. The only downside was my family couldn’t come.

“As a young kid, for me, that’s number one – alongside playing for your hometown club.

“I’ve been very lucky, but at the same time I’ve worked my arse off for my whole career.

“This is my 18th year as a pro and all that hard work, it does pay off.”

Rogic’s Scottish Cup winner is Considine’s big regret

Among the highs -which included winning goals, European triumphs and League Cup glory in 2014 – were some disappointments.

Undoubtedly the biggest regret of Considine’s career was the 2017 Scottish Cup final, where he feels culpable for allowing Tom Rogic to score the goal which won the cup for Celtic and, with it, the Hoops’ place as invincibles after they claimed an unbeaten treble.

While a devastating blow, the Dons stalwart believes that mistake, and others he has made in his career, have helped him improve as a player.

Taking those negative experiences and using them to become a better player is the advice he would give any aspiring young player today.

He said: “We came up against a Celtic team which was running riot. Brendan Rodgers had assembled a very strong 18 players who were being rotated and they were unstoppable at times.

“We made plenty semi-finals and final, but we always got Celtic. We thought surely one time it would go our way.

“The Scottish Cup final is one I still think about to this day. I should have done better against Rogic for his goal.

“I should have kept him down the line. It was disappointing and it’s something I have nightmares about, 100%.

“It was a huge mistake and the big ones stay with you.

“I remember my first one, the first game of the season at Tannadice when they beat us 1-0. For some reason, I’ve gone to chest the ball instead of head it clear and they scored. I struggled to recover after that.”

He added: “You have to learn from them. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my career, but I’ve had some unbelievable memories, too.

“The older I’ve got the quicker it is to forget about it, but at the same time learn from it.

“If there is one thing I’d say to young players, boys and girls coming through now – try to grow that thick skin as quick as you can. It’s a ruthless sport and a game of opinions, but as long as you learn from your mistakes you’ll be fine.”